REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-WSERIES/

W Series could support more Formula One races next year

LONDON (Reuters) - The all-female W Series could support more Formula One grands prix next year than the two American rounds already announced and has backup plans in the event of a split from the German Touring Car championship (DTM).

ICEHOCKEY-NHL/NYI-UBS

UBS reaches 20-year pact for Islanders' arena naming rights

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, has secured a 20-year arena naming rights agreement for the future home of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders at Belmont Park, the two organisations said on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUGBY UNION

World Rugby proposes temporary international calendar

World Rugby has recommended a revised international calendar following the disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sport's ruling body said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea

Champions Liverpool look to end the season unbeaten at Anfield while FA Cup finalists Chelsea go in search of points to ensure Champions League football next season.

22 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-GEN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Genoa

Sampdoria meet neighbours Genoa in the Lighthouse Derby. We will also include details of the Lecce v Brescia and Torino v Verona matches.

22 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-FIO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina

Inter Milan host Fiorentina in a Serie A match.

22 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-ROM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v AS Roma

SPAL host AS Roma in a Serie A match

22 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-final 2

The Nation Women's Soccer League plays the second of two semi-final games.

22 Jul 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer- Chinese Super League 2020 season preview

A preview of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which was delayed for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 16-team championship will kick off on July 25 with clubs based in closed environments in Suzhou, near Shanghai and Dalian, in the northeast of China.

23 Jul

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Coupe de France - Preview

Paris St Germain and St Etienne prepare for the Coupe de France final, the first official professional game in France since play was halted in March amid the COVID-19 crisis.

23 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Juventus

Udinese host Juventus in a Serie A match.

23 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-TOKYO (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Residents of Tokyo give view on rearranged Olympics

Residents of Tokyo give opinions on the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, one year out from the start date, on whether they are worried about the Games taking place in their hometown.

23 Jul

OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Events to mark one year to go until rearranged Olympics

One day before the National Stadium was due to be hosting the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a low-key ceremony in the stadium marks the one year to go milestone until the rearranged Games in 2021.

23 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - British Masters

Round two of the British Masters in Newcastle.

23 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GOLF-TWINCITIES/

Golf - PGA Tour - 3M Open

Round one of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

23 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION/SUPER

Rugby - Super Rugby falls through the cracks as COVID-19 shifts southern hemisphere landscape

Super Rugby was ailing even before COVID-19 hit, but the pandemic has all but killed off the southern hemisphere competition's hopes of an early recovery.

23 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW (TV)

Cricket - Third Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences

England and West Indies prepare for their third test match at Old Trafford.

23 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-WNBA/

PREVIEW-Basketball-What to expect as the WNBA kicks off its season

A preview of the upcoming WNBA season.

23 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT