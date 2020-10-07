REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
CYCLING-GIRO-DEMARE
Demare wins stage four of Giro, Sagan second again
Frenchman Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, the final stage in Sicily.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-COLLINS
Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals
Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/WELBECK
Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs
As the transfer window slammed shut on Monday, two former England internationals were left stuck outside in the cold.
TENNIS
TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP
Field Level Media-French Open coverage
Coverage of men's and women's singles at the French Open.
6 Oct
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
The quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros.
7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida
7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage five of the Giro d'Italia is a 225-kilometre ride from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.
7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)
Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting
The International Olympic Committee Executive Board meet remotely by video conference. IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.
OLYMPICS-IOC/TOKYO (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organisers hold news conference after presentation to IOC
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games hold news conference after delivering virtual presentation to International Olympic Committee Executive Board.
7 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-SPAIN/
Athletics - 10,000 metres - NN Valencia World Record Day
Ugandan endurance runner Joshua Cheptegei aims to set a new world record in 10,000 metres at a one-off event in Valencia, taking aim at the mark of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, the longest standing men's 10,000m world record.
SOCCER
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/
Soccer - Spain - Interview with Barcelona finance director Jordi Moix
Barcelona's finance director Jordi Moix speaks to Reuters about how the club is coping with a 97-million-euro loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the crisis affects their plans to renovate their Camp Nou stadium.
7 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-WAL/PREVIEW
Soccer - International Friendly - England news conference & training
England prepare for their international friendly against Wales. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player will hold a virtual news conference,
7 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SPORTS-USA-PREAKNESS
Field Level Media-Derby winner Authentic brings intrigue to Preakness
There is no Triple Crown in play, but a recent Bob Baffert winner and his Preakness legacy are bringing intrigue to the track this week.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-MLB notebook
Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league.
GOLF
GOLF-PGA-SANDERSONFARMS
Field Level Media-PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship
Coverage of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
GOLF-LPGA-SHOPRITE
Field Level Media-LPGA: ShopRite Classic
Coverage of the second round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.
AUTO RACING
AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW
Field Level Media-Talladega weekend preview
Talladega hosts the YellaWood 500 as the NASCAR playoffs shift gears.