REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

07 Oct 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    CYCLING-GIRO-DEMARE

    Demare wins stage four of Giro, Sagan second again

    Frenchman Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, the final stage in Sicily.

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-COLLINS

    Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

    Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/WELBECK

    Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs

    As the transfer window slammed shut on Monday, two former England internationals were left stuck outside in the cold.

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP

    Field Level Media-French Open coverage

    Coverage of men's and women's singles at the French Open.

    6 Oct

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - French Open

    The quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros.

    7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

    2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

    7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage five of the Giro d'Italia is a 225-kilometre ride from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.

    7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

    Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting

    The International Olympic Committee Executive Board meet remotely by video conference. IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

    7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-IOC/TOKYO (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organisers hold news conference after presentation to IOC

    Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games hold news conference after delivering virtual presentation to International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

    7 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

    ATHLETICS

    ATHLETICS-SPAIN/

    Athletics - 10,000 metres - NN Valencia World Record Day

    Ugandan endurance runner Joshua Cheptegei aims to set a new world record in 10,000 metres at a one-off event in Valencia, taking aim at the mark of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, the longest standing men's 10,000m world record.

    7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

    Soccer - Spain - Interview with Barcelona finance director Jordi Moix

    Barcelona's finance director Jordi Moix speaks to Reuters about how the club is coping with a 97-million-euro loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the crisis affects their plans to renovate their Camp Nou stadium.

    7 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-WAL/PREVIEW

    Soccer - International Friendly - England news conference & training

    England prepare for their international friendly against Wales. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player will hold a virtual news conference,

    7 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SPORTS-USA-PREAKNESS

    Field Level Media-Derby winner Authentic brings intrigue to Preakness

    There is no Triple Crown in play, but a recent Bob Baffert winner and his Preakness legacy are bringing intrigue to the track this week.

    6 Oct

    MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

    Field Level Media-MLB notebook

    Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

    6 Oct

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

    Field Level Media-NFL notebook

    News and notes from around the league.

    6 Oct

    GOLF

    GOLF-PGA-SANDERSONFARMS

    Field Level Media-PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Coverage of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    6 Oct

    GOLF-LPGA-SHOPRITE

    Field Level Media-LPGA: ShopRite Classic

    Coverage of the second round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.

    6 Oct

    AUTO RACING

    AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW

    Field Level Media-Talladega weekend preview

    Talladega hosts the YellaWood 500 as the NASCAR playoffs shift gears.

    6 Oct

