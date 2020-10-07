REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-GIRO-DEMARE

Demare wins stage four of Giro, Sagan second again

Frenchman Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, the final stage in Sicily.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-COLLINS

Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/WELBECK

Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs

As the transfer window slammed shut on Monday, two former England internationals were left stuck outside in the cold.

TENNIS

TENNIS-WTA-ROUNDUP

Field Level Media-French Open coverage

Coverage of men's and women's singles at the French Open.

6 Oct

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage five of the Giro d'Italia is a 225-kilometre ride from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics-IOC Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board meet remotely by video conference. IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/TOKYO (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo Olympics organisers hold news conference after presentation to IOC

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games hold news conference after delivering virtual presentation to International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

7 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-SPAIN/

Athletics - 10,000 metres - NN Valencia World Record Day

Ugandan endurance runner Joshua Cheptegei aims to set a new world record in 10,000 metres at a one-off event in Valencia, taking aim at the mark of 26:17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, the longest standing men's 10,000m world record.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Soccer - Spain - Interview with Barcelona finance director Jordi Moix

Barcelona's finance director Jordi Moix speaks to Reuters about how the club is coping with a 97-million-euro loss due to the coronavirus pandemic and how the crisis affects their plans to renovate their Camp Nou stadium.

7 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-WAL/PREVIEW

Soccer - International Friendly - England news conference & training

England prepare for their international friendly against Wales. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player will hold a virtual news conference,

7 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SPORTS-USA-PREAKNESS

Field Level Media-Derby winner Authentic brings intrigue to Preakness

There is no Triple Crown in play, but a recent Bob Baffert winner and his Preakness legacy are bringing intrigue to the track this week.

6 Oct

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

6 Oct

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.

6 Oct

GOLF

GOLF-PGA-SANDERSONFARMS

Field Level Media-PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship

Coverage of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

6 Oct

GOLF-LPGA-SHOPRITE

Field Level Media-LPGA: ShopRite Classic

Coverage of the second round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.

6 Oct

AUTO RACING

AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW

Field Level Media-Talladega weekend preview

Talladega hosts the YellaWood 500 as the NASCAR playoffs shift gears.

6 Oct