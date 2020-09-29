REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-PARAGUAY/MATCHFIXING

Paraguayan club president gets lifetime ban for match manipulation

The president of Paraguayan club Olimpia, one of the most successful in South America, has been banned for life from football after being found guilty of match manipulation, global soccer body FIFA said on Monday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

PARIS, (Reuters) - Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open.

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/

Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn

LONDON, (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes should lick their wounds and learn from the mistakes made in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said on Monday.

UPCOMING

ICE-HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning

If required, the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the Stanley Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

29 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Soccer

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer-Uncertain future for Asia's top club competition

The Asian Champions League looks unlikely to be completed this year with the West Asian hub battling a string of COVID-19 infections and uncertainty over where and how the second hub in the East of continent will get up and running.

Sep 29

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool play Arsenal in the Premier League.

28 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Germany - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - news conferences & training

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund prepare for the DFL Super Cup.

29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VAL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Valencia

Real Sociedad face Valencia in La Liga.

29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Tennis

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

Round one of the French Open at Roland Garros.

29 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT