REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-PARAGUAY/MATCHFIXING
Paraguayan club president gets lifetime ban for match manipulation
The president of Paraguayan club Olimpia, one of the most successful in South America, has been banned for life from football after being found guilty of match manipulation, global soccer body FIFA said on Monday.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation
PARIS, (Reuters) - Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open.
MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/
Brawn's advice to Hamilton: Lick your wounds and learn
LONDON, (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes should lick their wounds and learn from the mistakes made in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn said on Monday.
UPCOMING
ICE-HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning
If required, the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the Stanley Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
29 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
Soccer
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer-Uncertain future for Asia's top club competition
The Asian Champions League looks unlikely to be completed this year with the West Asian hub battling a string of COVID-19 infections and uncertainty over where and how the second hub in the East of continent will get up and running.
Sep 29
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal
Liverpool play Arsenal in the Premier League.
28 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Germany - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - news conferences & training
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund prepare for the DFL Super Cup.
29 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-VAL/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Valencia
Real Sociedad face Valencia in La Liga.
29 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
Tennis
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
Round one of the French Open at Roland Garros.
29 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT