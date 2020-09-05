REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Tour springs into life as Pogacar loses time and Van Aert secures double

LAVAUR, France (Reuters) - The Tour de France burst into life when a fast start and crosswinds blew the peloton apart in the seventh stage, leaving dark horse Tadej Pogacar with a lot catching-up to do ahead of the Pyrenees on Saturday.

CYCLING-FRANCE-ANTIDOPING/

Cycling: Anti-doping testing back to normal, says CADF

LAVAUR, France (Reuters) - The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) said on Friday that testing returned to normal before racing resumed last month after it fell sharply during lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis.

TENNIS-USOPEN-MARTIC/

Martic reaches U.S. Open last-16 despite ragged performance

Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic survived another sloppy display to see off Grand Slam newcomer Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open round of 16 for the second consecutive year.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SVK-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Slovakia v Czech Republic

Slovakia face Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-POL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Poland

Netherlands face Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-BIH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-UKR/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain news conference & training

Spain prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine in Madrid.

5 Sep 07:30 ET, 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWI-GER/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Switzerland & Germany news conferences & training

Switzerland and Germany prepare for their UEFA Nations League in Basel.

5 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v England

Iceland face England in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/PREVIEW (TV)

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby - Preview

Preparations for the first late summer Kentucky Derby with limited spectators at Churchill Downs in Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Action from day one of the Rally Estonia - the first ever World Rally Championship race to be held in the country as the sport resumes after a six-month break due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Day two of the Rally Estonia.

5 Sep 04:40 ET, 08:40 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

5 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby-North-South game in New Zealand

The North-South game between composite teams from New Zealand's two main islands has been reinstated after eight years, with the match likely to provide pointers to who will make Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad.

5 Sep

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage eight of the Tour de France is a 141-km ride from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle.

5 Sep 11:35 ET, 15:35 GMT

TRIATHLON-HAMBURG/

Triathlon-World Triathlon Series Hamburg

Action from the World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg. The 2020 World Championships titles will be awarded at the event following the cancellation of the Montreal and Bermuda rounds.

5 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round three of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

5 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round two of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

5 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT