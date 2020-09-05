REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
CYCLING-FRANCE/
Tour springs into life as Pogacar loses time and Van Aert secures double
LAVAUR, France (Reuters) - The Tour de France burst into life when a fast start and crosswinds blew the peloton apart in the seventh stage, leaving dark horse Tadej Pogacar with a lot catching-up to do ahead of the Pyrenees on Saturday.
CYCLING-FRANCE-ANTIDOPING/
Cycling: Anti-doping testing back to normal, says CADF
LAVAUR, France (Reuters) - The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) said on Friday that testing returned to normal before racing resumed last month after it fell sharply during lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis.
TENNIS-USOPEN-MARTIC/
Martic reaches U.S. Open last-16 despite ragged performance
Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic survived another sloppy display to see off Grand Slam newcomer Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open round of 16 for the second consecutive year.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SVK-CZE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Slovakia v Czech Republic
Slovakia face Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.
4 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-POL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Poland
Netherlands face Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-BIH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-UKR/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain news conference & training
Spain prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine in Madrid.
5 Sep 07:30 ET, 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWI-GER/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Switzerland & Germany news conferences & training
Switzerland and Germany prepare for their UEFA Nations League in Basel.
5 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v England
Iceland face England in the UEFA Nations League.
5 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT
HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/PREVIEW (TV)
Horse racing - Kentucky Derby - Preview
Preparations for the first late summer Kentucky Derby with limited spectators at Churchill Downs in Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT
MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)
World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia
Action from day one of the Rally Estonia - the first ever World Rally Championship race to be held in the country as the sport resumes after a six-month break due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Day two of the Rally Estonia.
5 Sep 04:40 ET, 08:40 GMT
MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
5 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby-North-South game in New Zealand
The North-South game between composite teams from New Zealand's two main islands has been reinstated after eight years, with the match likely to provide pointers to who will make Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad.
5 Sep
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage eight of the Tour de France is a 141-km ride from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle.
5 Sep 11:35 ET, 15:35 GMT
TRIATHLON-HAMBURG/
Triathlon-World Triathlon Series Hamburg
Action from the World Triathlon Series event in Hamburg. The 2020 World Championships titles will be awarded at the event following the cancellation of the Montreal and Bermuda rounds.
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
Round three of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.
5 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT
GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship
Round two of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.
5 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT