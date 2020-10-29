REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Barcelona name acting president after Bartomeu resignation

Barcelona named Carles Tusquets as their acting president on Wednesday, a day after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in order to avoid facing a vote of no confidence.

CYCLING-VUELTA/

Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday and eat into the overall lead of Richard Carapaz.

BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES/TB

Rays left to wonder what might have been after World Series loss

The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday began the first day of an offseason sure to be haunted by thoughts of what might have been after a controversial decision to pull their ace pitcher from a do-or-die World Series game backfired.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Rennes

Sevilla face Rennes in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v RB Leipzig

Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencvaros face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Lazio

Club Brugge face Lazio in the Champions League

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Barcelona

Juventus face Barcelona in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

If required, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

28 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/AUSTRALIA

Rugby - Wallabies name team for Tri-Nations opener against All Blacks

Australia coach Dave Rennie names his team for the third Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Sydney, which also doubles as the first match of the Tri-Nations tournament

29 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of the Premier League.

29 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-PAK-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Pakistan v A1

Pakistan play the winners of Group A at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

29 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.

29 Oct

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v A2

India play the runners up of Group A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

29 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/

Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand - Preview

The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship. We preview the match.

29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England team announcement

England coach Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's Six Nations game in Italy

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

The Wales team to play Scotland in the Six Nations in Llanelli on Saturday will be announced at 12pm followed one hour later by a news conference with coach Wayne Pivac.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/

Motor racing-Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview and statistics

We preview the 13th round of the F1 season, where Mercedes can become the first team to win the constructors' title seven years in a row.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana is a 157.7-kilometre flat ride from Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo.

29 Oct 08:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

The Scotland team to play Wales on Saturday at the conclusion of the Six Nations will be announced by coach Gregor Townsend

29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy team announcement

Italy coach Franco Smith names his team for Saturday's Six Nations clash at home to title-chasing Italy

29 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-MIL-SPP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - AC Milan v Sparta Prague

AC Milan host Sparta Prague in a Europa League Group H match

29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-ROA-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur

Royal Antwerp host Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Europa League group match.

29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT