REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/
Barcelona name acting president after Bartomeu resignation
Barcelona named Carles Tusquets as their acting president on Wednesday, a day after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in order to avoid facing a vote of no confidence.
CYCLING-VUELTA/
Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage win
Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday and eat into the overall lead of Richard Carapaz.
BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES/TB
Rays left to wonder what might have been after World Series loss
The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday began the first day of an offseason sure to be haunted by thoughts of what might have been after a controversial decision to pull their ace pitcher from a do-or-die World Series game backfired.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-REN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Rennes
Sevilla face Rennes in the Champions league.
28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-RBL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v RB Leipzig
Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-DYK/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kyiv
Ferencvaros face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Lazio
Club Brugge face Lazio in the Champions League
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Barcelona
Juventus face Barcelona in the Champions league.
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)
Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers
If required, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
28 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/AUSTRALIA
Rugby - Wallabies name team for Tri-Nations opener against All Blacks
Australia coach Dave Rennie names his team for the third Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Sydney, which also doubles as the first match of the Tri-Nations tournament
29 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS
Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of the Premier League.
29 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-PAK-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Pakistan v A1
Pakistan play the winners of Group A at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.
29 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.
29 Oct
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v A2
India play the runners up of Group A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.
29 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/
Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand - Preview
The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship. We preview the match.
29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview
Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches
29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (TV)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England team announcement
England coach Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's Six Nations game in Italy
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement
The Wales team to play Scotland in the Six Nations in Llanelli on Saturday will be announced at 12pm followed one hour later by a news conference with coach Wayne Pivac.
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/
Motor racing-Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview and statistics
We preview the 13th round of the F1 season, where Mercedes can become the first team to win the constructors' title seven years in a row.
29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana is a 157.7-kilometre flat ride from Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo.
29 Oct 08:25 ET / 12:25 GMT
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement
The Scotland team to play Wales on Saturday at the conclusion of the Six Nations will be announced by coach Gregor Townsend
29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy team announcement
Italy coach Franco Smith names his team for Saturday's Six Nations clash at home to title-chasing Italy
29 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-MIL-SPP/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - AC Milan v Sparta Prague
AC Milan host Sparta Prague in a Europa League Group H match
29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-ROA-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur
Royal Antwerp host Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Europa League group match.