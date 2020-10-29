SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

29 Oct 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

    Barcelona name acting president after Bartomeu resignation

    Barcelona named Carles Tusquets as their acting president on Wednesday, a day after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in order to avoid facing a vote of no confidence.

    CYCLING-VUELTA/

    Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage win

    Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday and eat into the overall lead of Richard Carapaz.

    BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES/TB

    Rays left to wonder what might have been after World Series loss

    The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday began the first day of an offseason sure to be haunted by thoughts of what might have been after a controversial decision to pull their ace pitcher from a do-or-die World Series game backfired.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-REN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Rennes

    Sevilla face Rennes in the Champions league.

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v RB Leipzig

    Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kyiv

    Ferencvaros face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Lazio

    Club Brugge face Lazio in the Champions League

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

    Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions league.

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Barcelona

    Juventus face Barcelona in the Champions league.

    28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

    Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

    If required, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    28 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/AUSTRALIA

    Rugby - Wallabies name team for Tri-Nations opener against All Blacks

    Australia coach Dave Rennie names his team for the third Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Sydney, which also doubles as the first match of the Tri-Nations tournament

    29 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

    Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

    Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of the Premier League.

    29 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-PAK-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Pakistan v A1

    Pakistan play the winners of Group A at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    29 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

    The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.

    29 Oct

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-XXX/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v A2

    India play the runners up of Group A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    29 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/

    Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand - Preview

    The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship. We preview the match.

    29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

    29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (TV)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England team announcement

    England coach Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's Six Nations game in Italy

    29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

    The Wales team to play Scotland in the Six Nations in Llanelli on Saturday will be announced at 12pm followed one hour later by a news conference with coach Wayne Pivac.

    29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/

    Motor racing-Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview and statistics

    We preview the 13th round of the F1 season, where Mercedes can become the first team to win the constructors' title seven years in a row.

    29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana is a 157.7-kilometre flat ride from Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo.

    29 Oct 08:25 ET / 12:25 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland team announcement

    The Scotland team to play Wales on Saturday at the conclusion of the Six Nations will be announced by coach Gregor Townsend

    29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Italy team announcement

    Italy coach Franco Smith names his team for Saturday's Six Nations clash at home to title-chasing Italy

    29 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-MIL-SPP/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - AC Milan v Sparta Prague

    AC Milan host Sparta Prague in a Europa League Group H match

    29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-ROA-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur

    Royal Antwerp host Tottenham Hotspur in their UEFA Europa League group match.

    29 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

