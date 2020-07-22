REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-RUSSIA/LIGHTNING
After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch
MOSCOW (Reuters) - When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-MEN/
Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption
The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to restart the men's ATP Tour after the COVID-19 shutdown, has been cancelled for 2020, organisers announced on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DONALDSON/
Washington hires Donaldson as top female executive
The NFL's Washington franchise on Tuesday announced Julie Donaldson was named senior vice president of media, making her the team's highest-ranking female executive.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal
Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.
21 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan
Sassuolo host AC Milan in a Serie A match
21 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/
Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-final 1
The Nation Women's Soccer League plays the first of two semi-final games.
22 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United
Manchester United play West Ham United in the Premier League.
22 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-NAP/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Napoli
Parma host Napoli in a Serie A match.
22 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB/
Baseball-MLB set to launch shortened 2020 season amid COVID-19
We look ahead to the 2020 Major League Baseball season with a three-part package consisting of an overall preview of the shortened 60-game campaign, the Houston Astros' role as on-field villain and some of the key changes implemented due to COVID-19.
21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO (PIX) (TV)
Tokyo 2020 CEO lays out plan with one year to go for Olympics
Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto ahead of the new One Year To Go mark of the start of the Tokyo Olympics.
22 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - British Masters
Round one of the British Masters in Newcastle.
22 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW
Cricket - Third Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences
England and West Indies prepare for their third test match at Old Trafford.
22 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT