REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-RUSSIA/LIGHTNING

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

MOSCOW (Reuters) - When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-MEN/

Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption

The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to restart the men's ATP Tour after the COVID-19 shutdown, has been cancelled for 2020, organisers announced on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DONALDSON/

Washington hires Donaldson as top female executive

The NFL's Washington franchise on Tuesday announced Julie Donaldson was named senior vice president of media, making her the team's highest-ranking female executive.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Arsenal

Aston Villa play Arsenal in the Premier League.

21 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-MIL/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v AC Milan

Sassuolo host AC Milan in a Serie A match

21 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-final 1

The Nation Women's Soccer League plays the first of two semi-final games.

22 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United

Manchester United play West Ham United in the Premier League.

22 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-NAP/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Parma v Napoli

Parma host Napoli in a Serie A match.

22 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB/

Baseball-MLB set to launch shortened 2020 season amid COVID-19

We look ahead to the 2020 Major League Baseball season with a three-part package consisting of an overall preview of the shortened 60-game campaign, the Houston Astros' role as on-field villain and some of the key changes implemented due to COVID-19.

21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO lays out plan with one year to go for Olympics

Interview with Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto ahead of the new One Year To Go mark of the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

22 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - British Masters

Round one of the British Masters in Newcastle.

22 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW

Cricket - Third Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences

England and West Indies prepare for their third test match at Old Trafford.

22 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT