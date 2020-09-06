REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN-HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights: U.S. Open day six

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: O's end 19-game skid vs. Yanks in DH split

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA

Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticized the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v France

Sweden face France in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v Belgium

Denmark face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Croatia

Portugal face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

5 Sep 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-FOR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Fortaleza

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Fortaleza Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 6, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

5 Sep 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Botafogo Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 5, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 5 Sep 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (TV)

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

5 Sep 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy news conference & training

Italy hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

6 Sep

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference & training

The Netherlands hold a news conference and training session ahead of the Nations League match against Italy in Amsterdam.

6 Sep

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby-Foster names first All Blacks squad

Ian Foster names his first All Blacks squad although there is uncertainty whether they will even play at all this year.

6 Sep

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Andalucia Masters

Action from the final round of the Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain.

6 Sep

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Day three of the Rally Estonia.

6 Sep 04:35 ET / 04:35 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England & Australia news conferences

England and Australia hold news conferences ahead of the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

6 Sep 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage nine of the Tour de France is a 153-km ride from Pau to Laruns.

6 Sep 10:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England face Australia in the second of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. 6 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix

Monza hosts the Italian Grand Prix - the eighth race of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar. 6 Sep 13:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Nine

Round up of the ninth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Sep 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round three of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

6 Sep 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the round of 16 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

ASHE DAY

1 Wolf (USA) v Medvedev

2 Stephens (USA) v S Williams (USA)

ASHE NIGHT

1 Keys (USA) v Cornet

2 Cilic v Thiem

ARMSTRONG

1 Sakkari v Anisimova (USA)

2 Agut v Pospisil (CAN)

3 Fucsovics v Tiafoe (USA)

4 Azarenka v Swiatek

5 Jabeur v Kenin (USA)

CT 11

2 Mertens v McNally (USA) - if possible. Match not before 1pm.

CT 17

3 Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Moutet - not before 3pm

6 Sep 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - French team training

France team players attend a training session at Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris

6 Sep 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT