REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

Verstappen and Stroll collide in eventful Portuguese practice

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in an eventful second practice for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Friday while Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Formula One champions Mercedes.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FC/PIQUE

Pique lays into Barca over Messi situation

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has torn into the club over their handling of the Lionel Messi contract situation, which resulted in the forward attempting to leave in the close-season.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/PREVIEW

Mourinho confident Son will commit long-term career to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Son Heung-min has proven his credentials as a world class player over the last few seasons at the north London club and the South Korean forward will be rewarded with a new contract "sooner or later".

UPCOMING

RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/REPORT

Rugby - International Test - Scotland v Georgia

Scotland mark the re-start of international rugby in the northern hemisphere following the COVID-19 lockdown with a warm-up test against Georgia at Murrayfield.

23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Torino

Sassuolo face Torino in a Serie A match. A win will take Sassuolo top at least until Monday

23 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-WCA/REPORT

Soccer - African Champions League semi-final Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca

Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt host last year's runners-up Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final.

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-ANG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Angers

Stade Rennais host Angers in Ligue 1

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United.

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-ANDRETTI/ (FEATURE)

Motor racing-Investors betting on Andretti search for next Lewis Hamilton

Michael Andretti is convinced there is another Lewis Hamilton out there somewhere and he is going to find him.

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

23 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMNG-VENUE (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Inauguration ceremony Aquatics Centre ahead of delayed Games

The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at the Tokyo Olympics, is inaugurated.

24 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-WUHAN/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

The semi-finals of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

24 Oct

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AUS-PAK/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Australia v Pakistan

Australia play Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

24 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AUSTRALIAN RULES-FINAL/ (PIX)

Australian Rules - AFL Grand Final

The grand final of the Australian Football League

ompetition takes place outside Melbourne for the first time since World War Two because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is a 190-kilometre ride from lba to Sestriere but the original route has been changed due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. The race will no longer climb the 2744m-high Colle dell'Agnello and cross into France for the Col d'Izoard, instead climbing Sestriere three times.

24 Oct 04:35 ET / 08:35 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-ZAF/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v South Africa

India play South Africa at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham United play Manchester City in the Premier League.

24 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships

The semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open

The semi-finals of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

The semi-finals of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Teruel Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

24 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.

24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria

Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Madrid

Barcelona face eternal rivals Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' in La Liga.

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace

24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Marseille

Lorient host Marseille in Ligue 1

24 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Genoa v Inter Milan

Genoa host Inter Milan in a Serie A match

24 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04

Borussia Dortmund face Schalke 04 the Bundesliga.

24 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea

Manchester United play Chelsea in the Premier League.

24 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-EXE-WAS/ (PIX)

Rugby - England - Premiership Final - Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

Exeter take on Wasps in English rugby's Premiership final at Twickenham

24 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship

Round three of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

24 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT