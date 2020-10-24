REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/
Verstappen and Stroll collide in eventful Portuguese practice
Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in an eventful second practice for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Friday while Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Formula One champions Mercedes.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FC/PIQUE
Pique lays into Barca over Messi situation
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has torn into the club over their handling of the Lionel Messi contract situation, which resulted in the forward attempting to leave in the close-season.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/PREVIEW
Mourinho confident Son will commit long-term career to Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Son Heung-min has proven his credentials as a world class player over the last few seasons at the north London club and the South Korean forward will be rewarded with a new contract "sooner or later".
UPCOMING
RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/REPORT
Rugby - International Test - Scotland v Georgia
Scotland mark the re-start of international rugby in the northern hemisphere following the COVID-19 lockdown with a warm-up test against Georgia at Murrayfield.
23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-TOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Torino
Sassuolo face Torino in a Serie A match. A win will take Sassuolo top at least until Monday
23 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-WCA/REPORT
Soccer - African Champions League semi-final Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca
Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt host last year's runners-up Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final.
23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-ANG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Angers
Stade Rennais host Angers in Ligue 1
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United.
MOTOR-ANDRETTI/ (FEATURE)
Motor racing-Investors betting on Andretti search for next Lewis Hamilton
Michael Andretti is convinced there is another Lewis Hamilton out there somewhere and he is going to find him.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)
Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
23 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMNG-VENUE (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Inauguration ceremony Aquatics Centre ahead of delayed Games
The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at the Tokyo Olympics, is inaugurated.
24 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
TENNIS-WUHAN/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open
The semi-finals of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.
24 Oct
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AUS-PAK/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Australia v Pakistan
Australia play Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.
24 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
AUSTRALIAN RULES-FINAL/ (PIX)
Australian Rules - AFL Grand Final
The grand final of the Australian Football League
ompetition takes place outside Melbourne for the first time since World War Two because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is a 190-kilometre ride from lba to Sestriere but the original route has been changed due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. The race will no longer climb the 2744m-high Colle dell'Agnello and cross into France for the Col d'Izoard, instead climbing Sestriere three times.
24 Oct 04:35 ET / 08:35 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-ZAF/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v South Africa
India play South Africa at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.
24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City
West Ham United play Manchester City in the Premier League.
24 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships
The semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.
24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)
Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open
The semi-finals of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.
TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open
The semi-finals of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium
MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Teruel Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
24 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.
24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria
Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.
24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin
Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Madrid
Barcelona face eternal rivals Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' in La Liga.
24 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace
SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-OLM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Marseille
Lorient host Marseille in Ligue 1
24 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Genoa v Inter Milan
Genoa host Inter Milan in a Serie A match
24 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04
Borussia Dortmund face Schalke 04 the Bundesliga.
24 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea
Manchester United play Chelsea in the Premier League.
RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-EXE-WAS/ (PIX)
Rugby - England - Premiership Final - Exeter Chiefs v Wasps
Exeter take on Wasps in English rugby's Premiership final at Twickenham
24 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship
Round three of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
24 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT