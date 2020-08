Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GOLF-PGACHAMP/MORIKAWA

Morikawa faces major expectations after PGA Championship win

Collin Morikawa displayed nerves of steel in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday where the young American fended off a slew of big names to grab his first major and ensure he will no longer fly under the radar.

TENNIS-PALERMO/

Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemic

High-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but despite the early jitters the event heralded tennis' return from the forced shutdown after five months.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM/PREVIEW

Are the stars aligning for Atletico in the Champions League?

Despite last-minute upheaval due to two players testing positive for COVID-19, Atletico Madrid head to the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament in the knowledge they have a golden opportunity to finally win Europe's biggest prize.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-COP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United v Copenhagen

Cologne hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Manchester United and Copenhagen.

10 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen

Duesseldorf hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

10 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta news conference & training

Atalanta prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon.

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

11 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-LEXINGTON/

Tennis - WTA International - Top Seed Open

Day two of the Top Seed Open - a WTA International tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

11 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NFL

FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BRATE, Field Level Media

Rivera: Releasing RB Guice in Washington's best interest

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said releasing running back Derrius Guice was a difficult decision, but one made in the "best interest of the organization."