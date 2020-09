Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NCAA

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference changed course on Wednesday saying there will be college football this year after having earlier postponed play amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TENNIS-ROME/

Djokovic back to winning ways in Rome after U.S. Open default

Novak Djokovic said he was relieved to turn the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit as he began his claycourt season with a solid victory in his first match at the Italian Open on Wednesday.

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Job not done yet, says Tour de France leader Roglic

Primoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted despite holding a comfortable lead in the Tour de France on Wednesday evening with four competitive stages left.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-ITALY/ (PIX)

Athletics - Diamond League - ItaIy

Rome's Olympic Stadium hosts a Diamond League athletics meeting.

17 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 18 of the Tour de France is a 175-km ride from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron.

17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - First Round

Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

17 Sep

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/

Rugby Union - Champions Cup quarter-final preview

Preview of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals, headlined by a repeat of last year's fina as Leinster host Saracens

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Group matches

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/HAVERTZ (TV)

Soccer - England - Chelsea introduces Kai Havertz

Chelsea hold a news conference to introduce their new forward Kai Havertz.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT

Soccer - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz

Defending champions Paris St Germain host Metz in Ligue 1

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-MTZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v FC Metz

Paris St Germain face FC Metz in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Parc des Princes.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-GIR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Friendly - Barcelona v Girona

Barcelona play Girona in a pre-season friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Preview of the 2020-21 season

Preview of the 2020-21 Serie A season which starts on Saturday

17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-JAPAN/KING-KAZU (TV)

Soccer-Interview with Japan's ageless wonder, 53-year-old King Kazu

53-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura, who is recognised as the world's oldest goalscorer and oldest player currently playing in a professional league, is still going strong. How does he do it?

17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day four of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day four of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MLB

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook-Field Level Media Wrapping up Wednesday's headlines around Major League Baseball

16 Sep

NFL

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook- Field Level Media

News and notes from around the league Thursday, including another busy day of draft pick transactions.

16 Sep