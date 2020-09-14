REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-COVID-19

No positive tests for NFL players, coaches: report

All NFL players and coaches involved in Sunday games passed tests for COVID-19 and "should be good to go," pending a health check upon arrival at stadiums, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN-HAMILTON

Hamilton takes a knee in 'Arrest the Cops' T-shirt

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took a knee before the start of the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday with a message on his T-shirt declaring "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor".

FOOTBALL-NFL-PROTESTS

NFL: Players protest across the league in empty stadiums

National Football League players staged pre-game protests taking a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem on Sunday in mostly empty stadiums, avoiding the embarrassment of fans booing that overshadowed the season opener.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-FOR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - September 13, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille

Paris St Germain play Olympique Marseille in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Orange Velodrome stadium.

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Corinthians

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Corinthians - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 13, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open men's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

13 Sep 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Vasco da Gama

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Vasco da Gama - Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 13, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SWISS-SOCCER/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Corruption trial of former FIFA secretary general Valcke starts

Swiss prosecutors have charged former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in connection with the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup

14 Sep 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day one of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

14 Sep 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day one of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

14 Sep 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

14 Sep 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

14 Sep 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT