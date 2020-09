Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-MEN-PLAYERS/

Djokovic's breakaway players body has blindsided ATP council: Anderson

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The launch of Novak Djokovic's breakaway players body just before the U.S. Open completely blindsided the ATP player council and could undermine the structure of the men's tour, acting president Kevin Anderson told Reuters.

CYCLING-FRANCE-BENNETT/

Cycling: Bennett raises flag for Irish home town three decades after Kelly

ILE DE RE, France (Reuters) - Ireland's Sam Bennett has a chance to win the green jersey for the points classification on the Tour de France, 31 years after compatriot Sean Kelly, and he says it is no coincidence that both were raised in the same town.

GOLF-THOMAS/

Thomas named PGA of America's player of the year

Justin Thomas added a further accolade to a stellar campaign when he was named the PGA of America Player of the Year on Tuesday, while Webb Simpson won the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v Portugal

Sweden face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Croatia

France face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, the fixture being a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when France won 4-2.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v England

Denmark face England in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v Iceland

Belgium face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/INVESTMENT

Italy's Serie A clubs hold meeting to review bids for broadcasting rights

Italy's Serie A football clubs hold meeting to review bids from private equity funds for a stake in a holding company that will hold media rights for the top league matches for the next 10 years.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/EVE

Soccer-Ancelotti facing monster challenge to revive floundering Everton

A look at Everton's Premier League prospects

9 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEWCOMERS/PREVIEW

Soccer- England- A look at the new faces who could light up the Premier League

A look at the new faces who could have the biggest impact on the Premier League this season

Sep 9

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/HEAT (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-How would Tokyo Games have been affected by heat?

Before the Games were rearranged until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, heat was looking like the major issue for organisers. With scheduled dates for the Olympics and Paralympics concluded, what would conditions have been like for athletes?

9 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC holds Executive Board meeting

International Olympic Committee holds its executive board meeting remotely amid uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics next year.

9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL/PREVIEW (TV)

Football Preview - NFL season to begin

The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 9

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France is a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers.

9 Sep 07:40 ET / 11:40 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Tuscan Grand Prix preview and statistics

Preview of the Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix, ninth race of the season, at Italy's Mugello circuit. The race is also Ferrari's 1,000th.

9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SWIMMING-ISL/

Swimming-ISL news conference

Official launch of season two of the professional team-based International Swimming League (ISL)

9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT