REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WAWRINKA

Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat

(Reuters) - What was billed as an opening day classic between two old warriors turned into a damp squib as Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday.

CYCLING-WORLD-TITLE

Cycling: Alaphilippe reaches career's pinnacle with world title

IMOLA, Italy (Reuters) - Even when he was wearing the Tour de France's yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe was already thinking of winning the world title -- and he felt that achieving the feat on Sunday was the pinnacle of his career.

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA-BOTTAS

Motor racing: Bottas wins as penalties put Hamilton record bid on hold

(Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton picked up time penalties for infringements before the race had even started.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/

Rugby - SA Rugby's Erasmus and Bok coach Nienaber host media conference

Media conference with South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

28 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Round of 16 matches

Persepolis (Iran) vs Al Sadd (Qatar) Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Taawoun (Saudi Arabia)

27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-FLA/REPORT

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo – Allianz Park stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 27, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 14

Round up of the 14th and final round of the regular season of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.\

28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa

Fulham play Aston Villa in the Premier League.

28 Sep 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

28 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REI-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Reims v Paris St Germain

Reims play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus

AS Roma host Atalanta a Serie A match.

27 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Villarreal

Ronald Koeman takes charge of Barcelona for the first time in La Liga as his side welcome Villarreal to the Camp Nou.

27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

28 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

Round one of the French Open at Roland Garros.

28 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT