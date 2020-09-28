REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WAWRINKA
Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat
(Reuters) - What was billed as an opening day classic between two old warriors turned into a damp squib as Stan Wawrinka crushed Andy Murray 6-1 6-3 6-2 at the French Open on Sunday.
CYCLING-WORLD-TITLE
Cycling: Alaphilippe reaches career's pinnacle with world title
IMOLA, Italy (Reuters) - Even when he was wearing the Tour de France's yellow jersey, Julian Alaphilippe was already thinking of winning the world title -- and he felt that achieving the feat on Sunday was the pinnacle of his career.
MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA-BOTTAS
Motor racing: Bottas wins as penalties put Hamilton record bid on hold
(Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after team mate and Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton picked up time penalties for infringements before the race had even started.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/
Rugby - SA Rugby's Erasmus and Bok coach Nienaber host media conference
Media conference with South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber.
28 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Round of 16 matches
Persepolis (Iran) vs Al Sadd (Qatar) Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) vs Al Taawoun (Saudi Arabia)
27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-FLA/REPORT
Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Flamengo – Allianz Park stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 27, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) 27 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 14
Round up of the 14th and final round of the regular season of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.\
28 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa
Fulham play Aston Villa in the Premier League.
28 Sep 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
28 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-REI-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Reims v Paris St Germain
Reims play Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus
AS Roma host Atalanta a Serie A match.
27 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Villarreal
Ronald Koeman takes charge of Barcelona for the first time in La Liga as his side welcome Villarreal to the Camp Nou.
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
28 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
Round one of the French Open at Roland Garros.
28 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT