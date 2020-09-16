REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GOLF-USOPEN-RAHM

In year of tough tests, Rahm ready for U.S. Open challenge

MAMARONECK, New York (Reuters) - Spain's Jon Rahm brings a battle-tested spirit to the U.S. Open this week, having secured his two victories this year at some of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour.

CYCLING-FRANCE

Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage, Roglic retains lead

VILLARD DE LANS, France (Reuters) - Lennard Kaemna claimed his first Tour de France victory when he outwitted Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz to win the 16th stage, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-2020-MEETING

Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-VANNIEKERK/

Athletics-Van Niekerk returns from injury to race in the Gala Dei Castelli

South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

15 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial

The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-LYO/REPORT

Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Lyon

Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1

15 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Spanish clubs suffer from uncertainty over institutional conflict

Spanish soccer clubs have voiced their frustration over matches being postponed at short notice and continued uncertainty over when matches will be played due to a conflict over scheduling between the sport's two leading institutions.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 11

Round up of the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day three of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day three of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 17 of the Tour de France is a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France - French President Macron attends the Stage 17

French President Macron attends the Stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester.

16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT