REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
GOLF-USOPEN-RAHM
In year of tough tests, Rahm ready for U.S. Open challenge
MAMARONECK, New York (Reuters) - Spain's Jon Rahm brings a battle-tested spirit to the U.S. Open this week, having secured his two victories this year at some of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour.
CYCLING-FRANCE
Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage, Roglic retains lead
VILLARD DE LANS, France (Reuters) - Lennard Kaemna claimed his first Tour de France victory when he outwitted Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz to win the 16th stage, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday.
OLYMPICS-2020-MEETING
Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement.
UPCOMING
ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-VANNIEKERK/
Athletics-Van Niekerk returns from injury to race in the Gala Dei Castelli
South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.
15 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial
The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing.
16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-LYO/REPORT
Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Lyon
Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1
15 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Spanish clubs suffer from uncertainty over institutional conflict
Spanish soccer clubs have voiced their frustration over matches being postponed at short notice and continued uncertainty over when matches will be played due to a conflict over scheduling between the sport's two leading institutions.
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 11
Round up of the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Golf - U.S. Open - Preview
Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open
Day three of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.
16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
TENNIS-ROME/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
Day three of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 17 of the Tour de France is a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.
16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France - French President Macron attends the Stage 17
French President Macron attends the Stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.
16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester.
16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT