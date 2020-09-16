SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

16 Sep 2020 / 02:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GOLF-USOPEN-RAHM

    In year of tough tests, Rahm ready for U.S. Open challenge

    MAMARONECK, New York (Reuters) - Spain's Jon Rahm brings a battle-tested spirit to the U.S. Open this week, having secured his two victories this year at some of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour.

    CYCLING-FRANCE

    Germany's Kaemna wins Tour de France 16th stage, Roglic retains lead

    VILLARD DE LANS, France (Reuters) - Lennard Kaemna claimed his first Tour de France victory when he outwitted Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz to win the 16th stage, a 164-km ride from La Tour du Pin on Tuesday.

    OLYMPICS-2020-MEETING

    Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement.

    UPCOMING

    ATHLETICS

    ATHLETICS-VANNIEKERK/

    Athletics-Van Niekerk returns from injury to race in the Gala Dei Castelli

    South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

    15 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

    ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

    Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial

    The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing.

    16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-LYO/REPORT

    Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Lyon

    Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1

    15 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Spanish clubs suffer from uncertainty over institutional conflict

    Spanish soccer clubs have voiced their frustration over matches being postponed at short notice and continued uncertainty over when matches will be played due to a conflict over scheduling between the sport's two leading institutions.

    16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHINA/

    Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 11

    Round up of the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

    Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

    15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

    Day three of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

    16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ROME/

    Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

    Day three of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

    16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

    Cycling - Tour de France

    Stage 17 of the Tour de France is a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

    16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    CYCLING-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

    Cycling - Tour de France - French President Macron attends the Stage 17

    French President Macron attends the Stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

    16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

    England play Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester.

    16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

