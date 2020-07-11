REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/

Russian anti-doping chief rejects social media corruption allegation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA on Friday rejected allegations made on social media that he had misappropriated the agency's funds, calling the claims an attempt at undermining the fight against doping in the country.

BASEBALL-JAPAN-FANS/

Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

KOBE (Reuters) - A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday.

