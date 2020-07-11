SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

11 Jul 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

    Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

    SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'.

    SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/

    Russian anti-doping chief rejects social media corruption allegation

    MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA on Friday rejected allegations made on social media that he had misappropriated the agency's funds, calling the claims an attempt at undermining the fight against doping in the country.

    BASEBALL-JAPAN-FANS/

    Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment

    KOBE (Reuters) - A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX) 

    POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - England v Australia

    England play Australia at Lord's in the first one day international.

    11 Jul

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ 

    Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

    11 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV) 

    Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France

    Elite women and men riders share the road on stage three of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.

    11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-OHIO/ 

    Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

    Round three of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    11 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

    11 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/ 

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two

    New South Wales Waratahs v Western Force

    11 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/ 

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week five

    Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues

    11 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUS-IRL/ 

    CANCELLED - Rugby Union  - Australia v Ireland

    The Wallabies host Ireland at Sydney Cricket Ground

    11 Jul

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley

    Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.

    11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WHU/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United

    11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea

    Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.

    11 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NEW/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Newcastle United

    11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

    Lazio host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

    11 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves

    Real Madrid host Alaves in La Liga.

    10 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-CLV/REPORT 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Celta

    Osasuna host Celta Vigo in La Liga, as the visitors aim to move closer towards guaranteeing their top-flight status.

    11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Barcelona

    Valladolid face Barcelona in La Liga.

    11 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

