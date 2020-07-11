REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/
Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach
SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sport's COVID-19 protocol and protective 'bubble'.
SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA/
Russian anti-doping chief rejects social media corruption allegation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA on Friday rejected allegations made on social media that he had misappropriated the agency's funds, calling the claims an attempt at undermining the fight against doping in the country.
BASEBALL-JAPAN-FANS/
Fans return to baseball in Kobe but day ends in disappointment
KOBE (Reuters) - A day that began with joy at a return to something resembling normality ended in disappointment for baseball teams the Yomiuri Giants and Yakult Swallows who saw the first game of the season with fans allowed in washed out and postponed on Friday.
UPCOMING
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Cricket - First One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia at Lord's in the first one day international.
11 Jul
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.
11 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV)
Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France
Elite women and men riders share the road on stage three of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.
11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-OHIO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open
Round three of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
11 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
11 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week two
New South Wales Waratahs v Western Force
11 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week five
Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues
11 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUS-IRL/
CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Ireland
The Wallabies host Ireland at Sydney Cricket Ground
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley
Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.
11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United
11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea
Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.
11 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Newcastle United
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo
Lazio host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.
11 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves
Real Madrid host Alaves in La Liga.
10 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-CLV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Celta
Osasuna host Celta Vigo in La Liga, as the visitors aim to move closer towards guaranteeing their top-flight status.
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Barcelona
Valladolid face Barcelona in La Liga.
11 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT