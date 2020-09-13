REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ROME

Serena out of Italian Open with Achilles problem

Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open starting on Monday due to an Achilles injury, the former world number one confirmed on Saturday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-PREVIEW

Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Austria's Dominic Thiem and Germany's Alexander Zverev will vie for the U.S. Open title on Sunday in a final that will crown a new men's Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Blackmon, Rockies slam past Angels

Charlie Blackmon's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth capped a five-run rally and lifted the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Denver.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United

West Ham United play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

12 Sep 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open women's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

12 Sep 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil - September 12, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

12 Sep 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/REZA

Cycling - Kevin Reza interview

After years of suffering in silence, Kevin Reza, the only black rider in the Tour de France peloton this year, says he is ready to make his voice heard amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

13 Sep 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Preview

Players speak to the media ahead of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are expected to play in the tournament. It will be Nadal's first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 Sep 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France is a 174.5-km ride from Lyon to Grand Colombier

13 Sep 10:25 ET / 10:25 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Portugal Masters

Final round of the Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

13 Sep 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-ISTANBUL/

Tennis - WTA International - Istanbul Open

The final of the Istanbul Open - a WTA International tournament.

13 Sep 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix

Misano Adriatico, Italy hosts the San Marino Grand Prix - the sixth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

13 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-KITZBUEHEL/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Generali Open

The final of the Generali Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel.

13 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the second of three ODIs at Old Trafford, Manchester.

13 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion play Leicester City in the Premier League.

13 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix

The Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy hosts the Tuscan Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised Formula One calendar.

13 Sep 13:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NAN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Nantes

AS Monaco face FC Lens in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the STADE LOUIS II.

13 Sep 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur play Everton in the Premier League.

13 Sep 15:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid host Real Sociedad in La Liga. Includes coverage of Villarreal-Huesca and Valencia-Levante.

13 Sep 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

Round four of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

13 Sep 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

Round three of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

13 Sep 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT