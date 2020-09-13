REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-ROME
Serena out of Italian Open with Achilles problem
Serena Williams has pulled out of the Italian Open starting on Monday due to an Achilles injury, the former world number one confirmed on Saturday.
TENNIS-USOPEN-PREVIEW
Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Austria's Dominic Thiem and Germany's Alexander Zverev will vie for the U.S. Open title on Sunday in a final that will crown a new men's Grand Slam singles champion for the first time in six years.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: Blackmon, Rockies slam past Angels
Charlie Blackmon's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth capped a five-run rally and lifted the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Denver.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United
West Ham United play Newcastle United in the Premier League.
12 Sep 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
The U.S. Open women's singles final at Flushing Meadows.
12 Sep 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil - September 12, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
12 Sep 22:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/REZA
Cycling - Kevin Reza interview
After years of suffering in silence, Kevin Reza, the only black rider in the Tour de France peloton this year, says he is ready to make his voice heard amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
13 Sep 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Preview
Players speak to the media ahead of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are expected to play in the tournament. It will be Nadal's first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.
13 Sep 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 15 of the Tour de France is a 174.5-km ride from Lyon to Grand Colombier
13 Sep 10:25 ET / 10:25 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Portugal Masters
Final round of the Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.
13 Sep 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TENNIS-ISTANBUL/
Tennis - WTA International - Istanbul Open
The final of the Istanbul Open - a WTA International tournament.
MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix
Misano Adriatico, Italy hosts the San Marino Grand Prix - the sixth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
13 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
TENNIS-KITZBUEHEL/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Generali Open
The final of the Generali Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel.
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia in the second of three ODIs at Old Trafford, Manchester.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
West Bromwich Albion play Leicester City in the Premier League.
13 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix
The Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy hosts the Tuscan Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised Formula One calendar.
13 Sep 13:10 ET / 13:10 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NAN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Nantes
AS Monaco face FC Lens in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the STADE LOUIS II.
13 Sep 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur play Everton in the Premier League.
13 Sep 15:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid host Real Sociedad in La Liga. Includes coverage of Villarreal-Huesca and Valencia-Levante.
13 Sep 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
GOLF-SAFEWAY/
Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open
Round four of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.
13 Sep 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/
Golf - ANA Inspiration
Round three of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.