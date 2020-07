Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/

Perez approached by rival F1 team amid Vettel rumours

Mexican Sergio Perez said teams in and outside the Formula One paddock had contacted him amid speculation he could be replaced at Racing Point next season by four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

FOOTBALL-NFL/WASHINGTON-NAMECHANGE

Time to reconsider Native American names, say activists and academics

As the Washington, D.C. National Football League franchise contemplates a new identity, some activists, academics and branding experts say other teams should reconsider their Native American names and symbols.

ATHLETICS-DOPING-STEVENS/

Athletics: U.S. sprinter Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

American sprinter Deajah Stevens, who reached the 2016 Rio Olympics 200 metres final, was banned 18 months for missing anti-doping tests and will be ineligible for next year's Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round two of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

17 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

17 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 hold news conference after delivering presentation to IOC

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a news conference after giving a presentation to the International Olympic Committee about progress towards the rearranged Games next year.

17 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds its first virtual session amid the virus pandemic

The IOC holds its first session since the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021, followed by a press conference with president Thomas Bach

17 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week three

Queensland Reds v Western Force

17 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/LEAGUE

Soccer - Champions Sydney FC meet Wellington Phoenix as A-League resumes

After a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the A-League resumes at western Sydney's Jubilee Stadium when champions Sydney FC take on Wellington Phoenix.

17 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

17 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference ahead of his team's FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

17 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Crystal Palace play Manchester United in the Premier League.

16 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester INited

17 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

16 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leicester City.

17 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPA-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - SPAL v Inter Milan

SPAL host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

16 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Athletic Bilbao v Leganes

Leganes visit Athletic Bilbao needing a win to stay in La Liga. Also includes coverage of other games affecting the relegation fight: Celta Vigo v Levante, Alaves v Real Betis, Real Mallorca v Granada.

16 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Osasuna

Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga as the champions try to keep alive their chances of retaining the league title.

16 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Atletico Madrid

Getafe face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

16 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Villarreal

Real Madrid host Villarreal, knowing victory will deliver their first La Liga title since 2017.

16 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/

Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

17 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ (PIX)

Surfing-WSL updates on World Championship Tour schedule, new format

World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, reveals a new format and schedule for its World Championship Tour for 2021 and updates on the status of the COVID-19 affected 2020 tour

17 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT