REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES

'Black Lives Matter' banners swapped out as U.S. Open honors 'frontline workers,' NYPD

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large banners with the words "Black Lives Matter" were removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as part of a routine rotation and replaced with signage honoring "frontline workers," including the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favourite.

Osaka keen to spread awareness about racial injustice

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka says she wants to spread awareness about racial injustice after the former U.S. Open champion walked onto court with a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Abe's Olympic legacy tarnished by resignation

After hoping the Tokyo Olympics would form a key part of his legacy, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will now not have the chance to open the rearranged Games next year following his resignation.

2 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CRICKET

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - Australia coach Justin Langer news conference

Australia coach Justin Langer speaks to the media ahead of the first of three T20 International against England at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

2 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

CYCLING

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage five of the Tour de France is a 183-km ride from Gap to Privas.

2 Sep 07:20 ET / 11:20 GMT

SOCCER

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

Belgium continue preparations for their Nations League match away to Denmark. Two players will speak to the media

2 Sep 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

TENNIS

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round two of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ATHLETICS

Athletics - Diamond League - Lausanne

Athletics Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

2 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT