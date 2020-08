Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Cardinals sweep DH vs. White Sox in return

Playing for the first time since July 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the roster, the St. Louis Cardinals swept the host Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday.

TENNIS-LEXINGTON/

Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks U.S. return

(Reuters) - American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final.

MOTOR-MOTOGP-AUSTRIA/

Ducati's Dovizioso wins Austrian GP after horror crash halts race

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (Reuters) - Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix which was halted for 20 minutes after Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha collided with the Avintia Ducati of Johann Zarco in Spielberg on Sunday.

