REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

28 Aug 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL-RACE/USA-SPORTS

    NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice

    National Basketball Association (NBA) players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported.

    TENNIS-USOPEN/

    Djokovic, Thiem on opposite sides of U.S. Open draw

    Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the U.S. Open final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw on Thursday.

    GLOBAL-RACE/USA-GOLF

    PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injustice

    The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

    UPCOMING

    DOPING

    DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

    Russia's Olympic, Paralympic committees discuss dismissal of country's anti-doping chief

    Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, the founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, hold a meeting to discuss the dismissal of RUSADA director Yuri Ganus over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities.

    28 Aug

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-USOPEN/

    Tennis-U.S. Open Preview

    We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.

    28 Aug

    TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS

    Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw

    Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.

    28 Aug

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)

    Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

    New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.

    28 Aug

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine

    ACT Brumbies v Western Force

    28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

    28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.

    28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-BMW/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship

    Round two of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

    28 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

    Cricket - First T20 International - England v Pakistan

    England play Pakistan at Old Trafford in the first of three T20 internationals.

    28 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    NFL

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-BOSA/

    Field Level Media-NFL notebook

    News and notes from around the NFL

    27 Aug

    AUTO RACING

    AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW/

    Field Level Media -Weekend Preview

    A preview of the weekend ahead in auto racing

    27 Aug

