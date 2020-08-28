REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-SPORTS

NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice

National Basketball Association (NBA) players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported.

TENNIS-USOPEN/

Djokovic, Thiem on opposite sides of U.S. Open draw

Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the U.S. Open final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw on Thursday.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-GOLF

PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injustice

The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

UPCOMING

DOPING

DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

Russia's Olympic, Paralympic committees discuss dismissal of country's anti-doping chief

Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, the founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, hold a meeting to discuss the dismissal of RUSADA director Yuri Ganus over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities.

28 Aug

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/

Tennis-U.S. Open Preview

We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.

28 Aug

TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS

Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw

Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.

28 Aug

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)

Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach

New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.

28 Aug

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine

ACT Brumbies v Western Force

28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.

28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-BMW/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship

Round two of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

28 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - First T20 International - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at Old Trafford in the first of three T20 internationals.

28 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NFL

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-BOSA/

Field Level Media-NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL

27 Aug

AUTO RACING

AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW/

Field Level Media -Weekend Preview

A preview of the weekend ahead in auto racing

27 Aug