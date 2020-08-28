REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL-RACE/USA-SPORTS
NBA players decide to continue season after boycott over racial injustice
National Basketball Association (NBA) players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, U.S. media reported.
TENNIS-USOPEN/
Djokovic, Thiem on opposite sides of U.S. Open draw
Australian Open finalists Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are on a collision course to meet again in the U.S. Open final after they were placed at opposite ends of the draw on Thursday.
GLOBAL-RACE/USA-GOLF
PGA Tour will support player-led protests against racial injustice
The PGA Tour said on Thursday it will support any players who decide to protest against racial injustice following boycotts by athletes in other sports in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.
UPCOMING
DOPING
DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)
Russia's Olympic, Paralympic committees discuss dismissal of country's anti-doping chief
Russia's Olympic and Paralympic committees, the founders of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, hold a meeting to discuss the dismissal of RUSADA director Yuri Ganus over allegations he presided over serious financial irregularities.
28 Aug
TENNIS
Tennis-U.S. Open Preview
We will be publishing the second part of our U.S. Open preview package on Friday.
TENNIS-USOPEN/CLIJSTERS
Tennis-Kim Clijsters U.S. Open prospects rise as top players withdraw
Former world number one Kim Clijsters has a golden opportunity to win her fifth Grand Slam singles title when the 37-year-old takes the court at Flushing Meadows, where six of the world's top 10 female players will not participate.
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-SAMOA/ (INTERVIEW)
Rugby-Pasifika team ideal for local development - Samoa coach
New Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua is crossing his fingers that talk of a Pasifika team in Super Rugby comes to fruition as it would only serve to enhance local player development and improve the national team's performances.
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week nine
ACT Brumbies v Western Force
28 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Community Shield - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against either Arsenal.
28 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-BMW/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The BMW Championship
Round two of the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
28 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)
Cricket - First T20 International - England v Pakistan
England play Pakistan at Old Trafford in the first of three T20 internationals.
28 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
NFL
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-BOSA/
Field Level Media-NFL notebook
News and notes from around the NFL
27 Aug
AUTO RACING
AUTORACING-NAS-PREVIEW/
Field Level Media -Weekend Preview
A preview of the weekend ahead in auto racing