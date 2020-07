Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/6.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-USA

MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps' opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian side's departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-TIAFOE

Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta, the American said on Saturday.

