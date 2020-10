Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Djokovic battles past Khachanov in first real test

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year's French Open with flying colours as he battled past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals for the 14th time.

Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals

The French Open holds special memories for Petra Kvitova, not because she has won the title but because it is where she resumed her career after a knife attack that almost ended it.

Everton sign defender Godfrey on five-year deal from Norwich

Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.

Rugby - England coach Eddie Jones holds a news conference

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Rugby - Wales to name squad for Eight Nations Tournament

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will announce his squad for the upcoming Eight Nations Tournament.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Tennis - French Open

The quarter-finals of the French Open at Roland Garros.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage four of the Giro d'Italia is a 140-kilometre ride from Catania to Villafranca Tirrena.

6 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

Soccer - International Friendly - Netherlands news conference

New Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a pre-match news conference on the eve of Wednesday's friendly against Mexico at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

6 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

Athletics - Spain - Preview - Cheptegei eyes 10,000 metres world record

Ugandan endurance runner Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder in 5,000 metres, takes aim at the 10,000 metres record at a one-off event in Valencia, although a debate continues to rumble about how his success is linked to wearing Nike's Vaporply shoes.

6 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around the National Football League.

5 Oct

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-RIVERA-CANCER

Field Level Media-Rivera to coach Washington through treatment

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera plans to remain on the sideline through the final three weeks of his ongoing cancer treatment.

5 Oct

FOOTBALL-NFL-GBP-NEP-ADAMS-MICHEL

Field Level Media-Packers WR Adams, Patriots RB Michel out Monday

Davante Adams is out for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

5 Oct

Field Level Media-MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

5 Oct