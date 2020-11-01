REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-HALEP/
Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19
World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.
TENNIS-PARIS/
Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters
Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-NELSON/
Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson
The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with right-hander Jimmy Nelson on Friday, declining his $2 million option and making him a free agent.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED Athletics - New York City Marathon
The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 Nov 10:40 ET / 15:40 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-ENG/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v England
India play England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.
1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-AFG/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v Afghanistan
South Africa play Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.
1 Nov 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 109.4-kilometre mountain ride from La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L'Angliru.
1 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-PIT/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-TEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-OAK/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-IND/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-MIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-NYJ/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
GOLF-BERMUDA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship
Round four of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.
1 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Cyprus Open
The final round of the Cyprus Open at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos.
MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
1 Nov 07:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (PIX)
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland
France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Internacional
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Internacional – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil
31 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton
High-flying Aston Villa are at home to Southampton in the Premier League
1 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Women's FA Cup Final - Everton v Manchester City
1 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal
Manchester United play Arsenal in the Premier League.
1 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton
1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Nantes v Paris St Germain
French champions Paris St Germain travel to Nantes in Ligue 1.
31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo
Napoli host Sassuolo in a Serie A match
1 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-FIO/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Fiorentina
Roma host Fiorentina in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Juventus
Titleholders Juventus visit Spezia in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-LAZ/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Lazio
Torino host Lazio in a Serie A match
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan
Udinese host AC Milan in a Serie A match
1 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona
Alaves face Barcelona in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo play Real Sociedad in La Liga. The wire will include coverage of the other games in Spain's top flight on Sunday.
1 Nov
Celta visit Real Sociedad in La Liga.
SOCCER-USA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo
2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
31 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-USA-NSC-CHI/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Chicago Fire
2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
1 Nov 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/
Tennis - ATP 250 - Astana Open
The final of the Astana Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.
TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open
The final of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.
1 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT
TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
The final of the Zhengzhou Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.