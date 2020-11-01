REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-HALEP/

Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.

TENNIS-PARIS/

Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-NELSON/

Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson

The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with right-hander Jimmy Nelson on Friday, declining his $2 million option and making him a free agent.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED Athletics - New York City Marathon

The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Nov 10:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-ENG/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v England

India play England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-AFG/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v Afghanistan

South Africa play Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

1 Nov 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 109.4-kilometre mountain ride from La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L'Angliru.

1 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-PIT/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-TEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-MIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-NYJ/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LAR/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

Round four of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

1 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Cyprus Open

The final round of the Cyprus Open at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos.

1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

1 Nov 07:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland

France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Internacional – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

31 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

High-flying Aston Villa are at home to Southampton in the Premier League

1 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Women's FA Cup Final - Everton v Manchester City

1 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal

Manchester United play Arsenal in the Premier League.

1 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton

1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Nantes v Paris St Germain

French champions Paris St Germain travel to Nantes in Ligue 1.

31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo

Napoli host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

1 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-FIO/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Fiorentina

Roma host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

1 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Spezia in a Serie A match

1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Lazio

Torino host Lazio in a Serie A match

1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan

Udinese host AC Milan in a Serie A match

1 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona

Alaves face Barcelona in La Liga.

31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

SOCCER-USA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

31 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NSC-CHI/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Chicago Fire

2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

1 Nov 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Astana Open

The final of the Astana Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open

The final of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.

1 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

The final of the Zhengzhou Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

1 Nov