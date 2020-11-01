SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

01 Nov 2020 / 02:33 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-HALEP/

    Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

    World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms.

    TENNIS-PARIS/

    Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

    Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open.

    BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-NELSON/

    Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson

    The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with right-hander Jimmy Nelson on Friday, declining his $2 million option and making him a free agent.

    SPORTS

    ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED Athletics - New York City Marathon

    The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    1 Nov 10:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IND-ENG/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - India v England

    India play England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

    1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-ZAF-AFG/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - South Africa v Afghanistan

    South Africa play Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    1 Nov 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 109.4-kilometre mountain ride from La Pola Llaviana to Alto de L'Angliru.

    1 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-PIT/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NEP/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-TEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-OAK/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-IND/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-MIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-NYJ/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LAR/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

    1 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-BERMUDA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

    Round four of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

    1 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Cyprus Open

    The final round of the Cyprus Open at the Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos.

    1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

    Imola hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

    1 Nov 07:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland

    France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-INL/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Internacional

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Corinthians v Internacional – Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil

    31 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Southampton

    High-flying Aston Villa are at home to Southampton in the Premier League

    1 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Women's FA Cup Final - Everton v Manchester City

    1 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal

    Manchester United play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    1 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton

    1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Nantes v Paris St Germain

    French champions Paris St Germain travel to Nantes in Ligue 1.

    31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo

    Napoli host Sassuolo in a Serie A match

    1 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-FIO/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Fiorentina

    Roma host Fiorentina in a Serie A match

    1 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SPZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Spezia v Juventus

    Titleholders Juventus visit Spezia in a Serie A match

    1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-LAZ/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Lazio

    Torino host Lazio in a Serie A match

    1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v AC Milan

    Udinese host AC Milan in a Serie A match

    1 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Barcelona

    Alaves face Barcelona in La Liga.

    31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    1 Nov

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-SOC/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad

    Celta visit Real Sociedad in La Liga.

    1 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-DAL-HOU/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - FC Dallas v Houston Dynamo

    2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

    31 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NSC-CHI/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Chicago Fire

    2020 MLS Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    1 Nov 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    TENNIS-NUR-SULTAN/

    Tennis - ATP 250 - Astana Open

    The final of the Astana Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

    1 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open

    The final of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.

    1 Nov 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

    TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/ (PIX) (TV)

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

    The final of the Zhengzhou Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

    1 Nov

