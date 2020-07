Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ITALY-SOCCER/SERIE A-SKY

Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court has backed a petition filed by Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A in a legal row with its broadcast rights holder SKY over the non-payment of an instalment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources said on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-ATL-LOEFFLER/

Players push for Dream to oust owner Loeffler

Players are pushing for the WNBA to remove Kelly Loeffler as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. Loeffler has owned the Dream since 2011 and is a junior U.S. senator from Georgia.

MOTOR-F1-ALONSO/

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

