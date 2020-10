Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, (Reuters) - Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NFL-PHI

Eagles to welcome fans back on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocols

The Philadelphia Eagles will allow fans back into their stadium starting on Sunday in a limited capacity and with several protocols in place to limit the risk from COVID-19, the team said on Tuesday.

MOTOR-F1-CARLIN/

Tsunoda the real deal for F1, says F2 boss Carlin

LONDON, (Reuters) - Formula Two team boss Trevor Carlin reckons Mick Schumacher is a shoe-in to race in Formula One with Alfa Romeo next season, and deservedly so, but Yuki Tsunoda is quicker.

UPCOMING

Athletics

ATHLETICS-EVANS/

Athletics-Interview with Britain's Tom Evans ahead of half-marathon world championships

Briton Tom Evans made his name in long-distance ultra-running but, in the absence of races, has switched focus to the roads, starting with this weekend's half-marathon world championships, which he hopes will be a springboard to the marathon at the Olympics next year. Interview.

14 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Basketball

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

2019-20 NBA Season (Postseason) - AdventHealth Arena, Reunion, Florida

14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia is a 182-kilometre ride from Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini.

14 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

Rugby Union

RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/

Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity

Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615

14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Soccer

SOCCER-AFRICA/

Soccer - International friendlies

A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries: Angola v Mozambique, Portugal Gambia v Guinea, Albufeira, Portugal Ivory Coast v Japan, Utrecht Mali v Iran, Turkey Morocco v DR Congo, Rabat Nigeria v Tunisia, Austria Senegal v Mauritania, Thiems South Africa v Zambia, Rustenburg

13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-GOI/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias – Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 13, 2020 , following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-SWI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany v Switzerland

Germany face Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Spain

Ukraine face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

13 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BOL-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Bolivia v Argentina

Bolivia play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in La Paz. Includes details of match between Ecuador v Uruguay

13 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-PER-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Peru v Brazil

Peru play Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in Lima. Includes details of match between Venezuela and Paraguay.

13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-JEFFVANGUNDY

Field Level Media - Jeff Van Gundy interviews with Rockets

Former coach and current broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy is a candidate to coach the Houston Rockets, according to reports.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.