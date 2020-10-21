SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

21 Oct 2020 / 02:28 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-BRAZIL/PELE

    Soccer-Approaching 80, Pele gives thanks for his lucid mental state

    Days before his 80th birthday, Brazilian football great Pele told his fans he was happy and healthy and pleased to be reaching the landmark with his lucid mental state.

    SOCCER-EUROPE/

    Soccer-Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

    Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed competition that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

    CYCLING-VUELTA/

    Cycling-Roglic takes early Vuelta lead in explosive opening stage

    Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic won the opening stage of this year's delayed edition, a 173-km trek from Irun as the race got off to an explosive start on Tuesday.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Manchester United

    Paris St Germain face Manchester United in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-SEV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Sevilla

    Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LAZ-DOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Lazio v Borussia Dortmund

    Lazio face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-IBA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig v Istanbul Basaksehir

    RB Leipzig face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-REN-KRA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Champions League - Rennes v FC Krasnodar

    Rennes face FC Krasnodar in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona v Ferencvaros

    Barcelona face Ferencvaros in the Champions league.

    20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CAFCONFED-HOR-PYR/REPORT

    Soccer - African Confederation Cup semi-final

    Egypt's Pyramids seek a first ever place in a continental cup final as they take on Horoya of Guinea in the second of the African Confederation Cup semi-finals in neutral Rabat.

    20 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions league.

    21 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

    BASEBALL

    BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

    Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

    The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game One of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    20 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NAM-SCO/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Namibia v Scotland

    Namibia play Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    21 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-BGD-NLD/

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Bangladesh v Netherlands

    Bangladesh play Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

    21 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/TESTING (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Games organisers test screening at Olympic venue

    Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics test COVID-19 screening methods for supporters, media and officials as they prepare to host the rearranged Games next year.

    21 Oct 23:20 ET / 03:20 GMT

    TENNIS-WUHAN/

    CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

    Day three of the Wuhan open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

    21 Oct

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Wallabies announcement

    Rugby AU Interim Chief Executive, Rob Clarke and Chairman, Hamish McLennan make a "significant announcement".

    21 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/PREVIEW

    Rugby Union - Scotland team announcement to take on Georgia

    Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will name his team to face Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

    21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-ITA/PREVIEW

    Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland news conference

    Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team for Saturday's clash against Italy in the Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    21 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage two of the Vuelta a Espana is a 151.6-kilometre hilly ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri.

    21 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia is a 203-kilometre mountain ride from Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio.

    21 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/

    Manchester United - FY Earnings Release

    Manchester United is expected to report a loss for fiscal 2020 and detail the impact of the three-month halt to soccer competitions due to coronavirus lockdowns. Outlook for fiscal 2021 would be key as soccer matches resume behind closed doors, while United struggled to acquire first-team players to bolster the squad that clinched a spot in this season's Champions League.

    21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

