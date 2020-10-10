SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

10 Oct 2020 / 02:34 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASEBALL-MLB

    Field Level Media-Yankees' 'Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91

    Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ

    Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test

    The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football League's website here on Friday.

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

    Nadal reaches Paris final again to edge closer to 20th Grand Slam title

    Rafael Nadal showed no sign of relinquishing his French Open crown as he suffocated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) in the semi-finals on Friday to move within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-AFRICA/

    Soccer - International friendlies

    A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries

    9 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-WORLDCUP-COL-VEN/REPORT

    Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Venezuela

    Match report on World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Venezuela

    9 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

    England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

    10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training

    France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

    10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

    Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.

    10 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

    Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    10 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BRA-BOL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Bolivia

    Brazil play Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo

    9 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

    BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

    Game 5 of the NBA finals.

    10 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage eight of the Giro d'Italia is a 200-kilometre ride from Giovinazzo to Vieste.

    10 Oct 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

    Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

    Round three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

    10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

    Golf - Women's PGA Championship

    Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

    10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    GOLF-SHRINERS/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

    Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

    10 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-LPGA-CHAMPIONSHIP

    Field Level Media -KPMG Women's PGA Championship

    Coverage of the second round of the Women's PGA Championship.

    10 Oct

    MOTORCYCLING

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the French Grand Prix in Le Mans - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    10 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.

    10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - French Open

    The French Open women's singles final followed by the men's doubles final at Roland Garros.

    10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    BASEBALL

    BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

    Field Level Media-MLB notebook

    Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

    9 Oct

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

    Field Level Media-NFL notebook

    News and notes from around the league.

    9 Oct

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    Field Level Media-NHL notebook

    News and notes from around the NHL on the first day of free agency.

    9 Oct

