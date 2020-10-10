REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASEBALL-MLB
Field Level Media-Yankees' 'Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91
Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ
Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test
The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football League's website here on Friday.
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN
Nadal reaches Paris final again to edge closer to 20th Grand Slam title
Rafael Nadal showed no sign of relinquishing his French Open crown as he suffocated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) in the semi-finals on Friday to move within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-AFRICA/
Soccer - International friendlies
A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries
9 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-COL-VEN/REPORT
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Venezuela
Match report on World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Venezuela
9 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training
England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.
10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training
France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.
10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.
10 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
10 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BRA-BOL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Bolivia
Brazil play Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo
9 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
Game 5 of the NBA finals.
10 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage eight of the Giro d'Italia is a 200-kilometre ride from Giovinazzo to Vieste.
10 Oct 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship
Round three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.
10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)
Golf - Women's PGA Championship
Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.
10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GOLF-SHRINERS/
Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
10 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GOLF-LPGA-CHAMPIONSHIP
Field Level Media -KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Coverage of the second round of the Women's PGA Championship.
10 Oct
MOTORCYCLING
MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the French Grand Prix in Le Mans - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
10 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.
10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - French Open
The French Open women's singles final followed by the men's doubles final at Roland Garros.
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-MLB notebook
Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.
9 Oct
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
Field Level Media-NFL notebook
News and notes from around the league.
ICE HOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL
Field Level Media-NHL notebook
News and notes from around the NHL on the first day of free agency.