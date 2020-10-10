REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB

Field Level Media-Yankees' 'Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ

Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test

The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football League's website here on Friday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

Nadal reaches Paris final again to edge closer to 20th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal showed no sign of relinquishing his French Open crown as he suffocated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) in the semi-finals on Friday to move within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFRICA/

Soccer - International friendlies

A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries

9 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-COL-VEN/REPORT

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Venezuela

Match report on World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Venezuela

9 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Portugal - News conferences & training

France gears up to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds his pre-match news conference ahead of the meeting against England in the UEFA Nations League.

10 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BIH-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Bosnia and Herzegovina v Netherlands

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer holds a press confrence onthe eve of the Nations League clash away against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

10 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BRA-BOL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Bolivia

Brazil play Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo

9 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Game 5 of the NBA finals.

10 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage eight of the Giro d'Italia is a 200-kilometre ride from Giovinazzo to Vieste.

10 Oct 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

Round three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

Golf - Women's PGA Championship

Round three of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

10 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

10 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-LPGA-CHAMPIONSHIP

Field Level Media -KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Coverage of the second round of the Women's PGA Championship.

10 Oct

MOTORCYCLING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the French Grand Prix in Le Mans - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

10 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The French Open women's singles final followed by the men's doubles final at Roland Garros.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

9 Oct

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.

9 Oct

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

Field Level Media-NHL notebook

News and notes from around the NHL on the first day of free agency.

9 Oct