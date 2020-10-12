REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

PARIS (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WOMEN-DOUBLES

Babos and Mladenovic enjoy sweet revenge after U.S. Open drama

PARIS (Reuters) - Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic enjoyed some sweet revenge following their U.S. Open heartbreak as they retained their French Open doubles title to claim their fourth Grand Slam as a pair on Sunday.

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL

Hamilton matches Schumacher's record with 91st win

(Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins on Sunday with an Eifel Grand Prix victory that catapulted the Mercedes driver closer to a seventh world championship.

