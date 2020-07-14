REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL/WASHINGTON-NAMECHANGE

Odds favor Redtails for Washington football team's new name

Moments after the NFL's Washington team said on Monday it would retire the Redskins name and logo, long criticized by Native American activists as a racist slur, debate over the team's new identity lit up the internet.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS/

Russian federation chief resigns amid new doping troubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The president of Russia's suspended athletics federation resigned from his post on Monday as the federation grapples with new doping setbacks that could keep its athletes further sidelined from international competitions.

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/

Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia at the Ageas Bowl in the second one day international.

14 Jul

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/JOC (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-JOC hold news conference 10 days before Tokyo Olympics was due to start

The Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita gives a news conference 10 days before the Tokyo Olympics were due to start before the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The rearranged Games will now begin in July 2021.

14 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Arsenal.

14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth.

14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United host Southampton in the Premier League.

13 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

14 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino

Inter Milan host Torino in a Serie A match.

13 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Madrid

Granada face Real Madrid in La Liga.

13 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer-Cadiz return to La Liga after 14-year absence

Cadiz were promoted to La Liga for the first time since 2005 after Real Zaragoza were beaten 4-2 at home to Real Oviedo in Spain's second division on Sunday.

13 Jul 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SURFING

SURFING-WSL/ (PIX)

Surfing-WSL updates on World Championship Tour schedule, new format

World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, reveals a new format and schedule for its World Championship Tour for 2021 and updates on the status of the COVID-19 affected 2020 tour

14 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT