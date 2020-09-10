REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-ACTIVISM/

NFL: Political divide on athlete activism widens in the U.S. - Reuters/Ipsos poll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The political divide over athlete protests has deepened in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-HAYWARD-INJURY/

Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Premier League plans for return of fans face government review

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The Premier League's hopes of bringing fans back into stadiums in early October could be hampered after the UK government said it will review the plans and limit test events for sport.

