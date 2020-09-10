SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

10 Sep 2020 / 02:36 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ACTIVISM/

    NFL: Political divide on athlete activism widens in the U.S. - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    NEW YORK (Reuters) - The political divide over athlete protests has deepened in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-HAYWARD-INJURY/

    Injured Hayward cleared, working with Celtics' trainers

    Gordon Hayward cleared quarantine and has the green light to begin his return to the Boston Celtics. The forward can work with team trainers. He began by shedding a protective boot and walking in grass without shoes to strengthen his ankle.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Premier League plans for return of fans face government review

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The Premier League's hopes of bringing fans back into stadiums in early October could be hampered after the UK government said it will review the plans and limit test events for sport.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-BOT/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Botafogo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Botafogo - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 9, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    9 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-FLA/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Flamengo - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 9, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19.

    9 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's opening Premier League match of the season away to West Bromwich Albion.

    10 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid season preview

    A preview of the new season for Real Madrid, who have the chance to capitalise on upheaval at Barcelona and chase consecutive La Liga title wins for the first time since 2008.

    10 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona season preview

    After a tumultuous close-season including a humiliating European defeat to Bayern Munich, the arrival of a new coach and a traumatic transfer saga involving Lionel Messi, Barcelona face their most daunting campaign in recent memory as they try to win the La Liga title back.

    10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF

    GOLF-SAFEWAY/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

    Day one of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

    10 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

    Golf - ANA Inspiration

    Round one of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

    10 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL/

    Football - NFL season to begin

    The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

    Sep 10

    CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

    Cycling - Tour de France

    Stage 12 of the Tour de France is a 218-km ride from Chauvigny to Sarran Correze.

    10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix - FIA news conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Ferrari-owned Mugello Circuit.

    10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast