REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL
Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare
The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW
Ancelotti relishing Everton's litmus test against champions Liverpool
A clash against champions Liverpool has come at the right time for Premier League leaders Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, as they look to end a decade-long winless drought in the Merseyside derby.
CYCLING-GIRO/
Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead
MONSELICE, (Reuters) - Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice.
UPCOMING
ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)
World Athletics Half Marathon Championships
17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
Cycling
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.
17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT
Golf
GOLF-CJCUP/
Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup
Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
Motorcycling
MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
Rugby Union
RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/
Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon
Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final
16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/ (PIX)
Rugby Union - European Champions Cup Final - Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92.Exeter face Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final
17 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT
Soccer
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton
Chelsea play Southampton in the Premier League.
17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool
Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.
17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal
Manchester City play Arsenal in the Premier League.
17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier
Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.
17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain
Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.
16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich
Arminia Bielefeld face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund
TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan
Inter Milan host AC Milan a Serie A match.
17 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta
Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-LAZ/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Lazio
Sampdoria host Lazio in a Serie A match
SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CCF/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Cadiz
Real Madrid play Cadiz in La Liga.
TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)
Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open
The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.
17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
BASEBALL
BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK
MLB notebook - Field Level Media
Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
NFL notebook - Field Level Media
News and notes from around the league.
GOLF-PGA-CJCUP
PGA: CJ Cup-Field Level Media
Coverage of the second round of the CJ Cup.