SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

17 Oct 2020 / 02:32 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

    Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare

    The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW

    Ancelotti relishing Everton's litmus test against champions Liverpool

    A clash against champions Liverpool has come at the right time for Premier League leaders Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, as they look to end a decade-long winless drought in the Merseyside derby.

    CYCLING-GIRO/

    Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead

    MONSELICE, (Reuters) - Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice.

    UPCOMING

    ATHLETICS

    ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)

    World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

    World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

    17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    Cycling

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

    17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

    Golf

    GOLF-CJCUP/

    Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

    Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

    16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    Motorcycling

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    Rugby Union

    RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/

    Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon

    Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final

    16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/ (PIX)

    Rugby Union - European Champions Cup Final - Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92.Exeter face Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final

    17 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

    Soccer

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton

    Chelsea play Southampton in the Premier League.

    17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool

    Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.

    17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal

    Manchester City play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier

    Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.

    17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain

    Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.

    16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich

    Arminia Bielefeld face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

    TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan

    Inter Milan host AC Milan a Serie A match.

    17 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta

    Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-LAZ/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Lazio

    Sampdoria host Lazio in a Serie A match

    17 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

    Celta Vigo play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CCF/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Cadiz

    Real Madrid play Cadiz in La Liga.

    17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

    Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open

    The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.

    17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    BASEBALL

    BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

    MLB notebook - Field Level Media

    Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

    NFL notebook - Field Level Media

    News and notes from around the league.

    GOLF-PGA-CJCUP

    PGA: CJ Cup-Field Level Media

    Coverage of the second round of the CJ Cup.

    Did you like this article?

    email blast