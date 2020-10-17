REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare

The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW

Ancelotti relishing Everton's litmus test against champions Liverpool

A clash against champions Liverpool has come at the right time for Premier League leaders Everton, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday, as they look to end a decade-long winless drought in the Merseyside derby.

CYCLING-GIRO/

Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead

MONSELICE, (Reuters) - Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-GDYNIA/ (PIX)

World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

World Athletics Half Marathon Championships

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia is a 34.1-kilometre individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene.

17 Oct 06:35 ET / 10:35 GMT

Golf

GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

Round two of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Motorcycling

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

17 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

Rugby Union

RUGBY-UNION-CHALLENGE/

Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup final - Bristol v Toulon

Bristol face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final

16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - European Champions Cup Final - Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92.Exeter face Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final

17 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

Soccer

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea play Southampton in the Premier League.

17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool

Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League.

17 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Arsenal

Manchester City play Arsenal in the Premier League.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-MPL/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Montpellier

Monaco host Montpellier in Ligue 1.

17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain travel to Nimes in Ligue 1.

16 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BIE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Arminia Bielefeld v Bayern Munich

Arminia Bielefeld face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

TSG Hoffenheim face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v AC Milan

Inter Milan host AC Milan a Serie A match.

17 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Atalanta

Napoli host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

17 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Lazio

Sampdoria host Lazio in a Serie A match

17 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CLV-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo play Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Cadiz

Real Madrid play Cadiz in La Liga.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open

The semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.

17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

MLB notebook - Field Level Media

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook - Field Level Media

News and notes from around the league.

GOLF-PGA-CJCUP

PGA: CJ Cup-Field Level Media

Coverage of the second round of the CJ Cup.