TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-MLB/

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organisers said Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL/WASHINGTON

Washington Redskins owner opens door to possible name change

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the team's name.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/

Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, with Mercedes and six times world champion Lewis Hamilton picking up where they left off last year.

