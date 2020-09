Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A petulant swipe at the ball after having his serve broken brought a sensational end to Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open on Sunday after the world number one was disqualified for striking a line judge in the throat.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MESSI/

Messi back training with Barca after ending departure saga

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi reported for training on Monday for the first time since requesting to leave the club last month.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CYCLING/

All Tour de France participants await COVID-19 test results on Tuesday

LA ROCHELLE, France (Reuters) - All team members, riders and staff have undergone a coronavirus test and further participation in the Tour de France depends on the results that will be announced hours before the start of the 10th stage on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CZE-SCO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Czech Republic v Scotland

Czech Republic face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Italy

Netherlands face Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Match report will also include details of the other group game between Bosnia and Poland.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUB

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) General Assembly

The European Club Association (ECA) holds a virtual General Assembly followed by a press conference with its chairman, Andrea Agnelli.

8 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Preview of Leeds United hopes for the new season

Leeds United return to the English Premier League for the first time in 16 years, led by one of soccer's most eccentric and enigmatic coaches, Marcelo Bielsa.

8 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/CHE

Soccer-Chelsea splash the cash to bolster Lampard young challengers

A look at Chelsea's Premier League prospects

8 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer-Premier League-We look at Liverpool's prospects for back-to-back titles

Liverpool walked away with the title last season, but can Juergen Klopp's side dominate the new campaign. A look at their prospects for back-to-back titles

Sep 8

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/FARRELL

England captain Owen Farrell faces a disciplinary hearing after his red card playing for Saracens on Saturday. The flyhalf faces a lengthy ban.

Sep 8

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 10 of the Tour de France is a 168.5-km ride from Ile d'Oleron Le Chateau-d'Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re.

8 Sep 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the third and final T20 International of the series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT