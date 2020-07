Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-RYDERCUP

Ryder Cup postponed due to coronavirus

This year's Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be held in late September in Wisconsin, has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

ATHLETICS-BELARUS-RUSSIA/

Belarus would consider Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance

Belarus would consider offers from Russian athletes who wish to switch allegiance and compete for the ex-Soviet republic instead, the head of the Belarusian athletics federation said on Wednesday.

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

England 35-1 at tea as rain hits first test

After a 117-day absence, international cricket returned in familiar fashion on Wednesday as rain and bad light restricted the first test between England and West Indies to 17.4 overs and the hosts closed a frustrating day on 35-1.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-OHIO/

Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

Round one of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

9 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with all 20 Formula One drivers ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

9 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

9 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion face Liverpool in the Premier League.

8 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Southampton

9 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria

Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match. We will also include details of the Bologna-Sassuolo match.

8 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Parma

AS Roma host Parma in a Serie A match. We will also include details of Torino v Brescia

8 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-TND-POR/ (PIX)

Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Tondela v FC Porto

Tondela face FC Porto in the Primeira Liga.

9 Jul 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Leganes

Eibar host fellow strugglers Leganes in La Liga. Includes coverage of Real Mallorca-Levante.

9 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Espanyol

Barcelona host Espanyol in La Liga.

8 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference and oversees a training session as his side prepare for their match against Alaves.

9 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/CONSTRUCTION-BARCELONA (PIX)

Spanish builders vie to revamp Barcelona's Camp Nou

Four of Spain's largest construction firms are competing for a contract to upgrade soccer club Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, having submitted preliminary offers last week, five sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

8 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT