Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Hirschi soloes to maiden win, Roglic stays in yellow

SARRAN, France (Reuters) - After two agonising near misses, Swiss Marc Hirschi finally claimed his maiden Tour de France win, and his first as a professional, when he completed a solo break to take the 12th stage on Thursday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CYCLING-FRANCE/

Day counter to be reset for second round of Tour coronavirus tests

CHAUVIGNY, France (Reuters) - Tour de France organisers have performed a U-turn to remove the danger of expulsion for tour teams who had been on a knife edge after positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN-HAMILTON/

Motor racing: Hamilton's supercars running short of drive time

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has a collection of supercars worth millions of dollars but he no longer drives any of them.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-LEN-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Paris St Germain

RC Lens face Paris St Germain in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

10 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTH-PAL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 10, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

10 Sep 18:15 ET / 22:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Sevilla, Villarreal seek to topple Atletico as league's third force

Having won the Europa League and kept the majority of their squad together for once, Sevilla are serious contenders to take on Atletico Madrid as the third best team in Spain but Villarreal will also be looking for a top-four finish after some wise recruitment.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - 2020/21 La Liga season begins

The 2020/21 La Liga season is expected to begin on September 12.

Sep 11

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the Premier League champions' first match of the new season against Leeds United.

11 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.

11 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-ARS/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Fulham.

11 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 10

Round up of the 10th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

Round two of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

11 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

Round two of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

11 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open women's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

10 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy.

11 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SCENARIOS (PIX) (TV)

EXPLAINER-What are the options open to IOC, Tokyo for the rearranged Games?

The Olympics set for this year were postponed until 2021 in March, for the first time in the Games history. Six months on from the decision, where do we stand now and what are the options available to organisers?

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 13 of the Tour de France is a 191.5-km ride from Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal.

11 Sep 06:05 ET / 10:05 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - First One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the first of three ODIs at Old Trafford, Manchester.

11 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-HOU

Field Level Media - NBA playoff schedule Thursday

Rockets at Lakers

10 Sep 21:00 ET