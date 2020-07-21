SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

21 Jul 2020 / 07:12 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/

    Hamilton braced for 'super-weird' Silverstone

    LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton expects Silverstone to feel "super-weird" as he heads back to Britain on top of the Formula One world championship standings.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUGBY-TORONTO

    Toronto withdraw from Super League restart due to COVID-19

    Toronto Wolfpack have decided to withdraw from the August restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rugby League club said on Monday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-TENNIS/

    Women's WTA Tour not giving up yet on China events

    The Women's WTA Tour has not given up hopes on its tournaments in China despite the country's sports authority saying it will not hold any international sporting events this year aside from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

    20 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio

    Juventus host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    20 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    PEOPLE-BRITAIN/CHARLTON 

    Jack Charlton funeral

    The funeral of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, takes place in Newcastle.

    21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

    21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.

    21 Jul 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.

    21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-MCI/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Manchester City

    Watford face Manchester City in the Premier League.

    21 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BGN/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna

    Atalanta host Bologna in a Serie A match

    21 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) 

    Olympics-Where we stand one year out from rearranged Games

    Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, where do organisers currently stand in rearranging the Tokyo Games?

    21 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Rugby - SA Rugby news conference to address 2021 calendar

    South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will host a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the 2021 calendar and beyond.

    21 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

