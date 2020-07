Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-COACHES/

Want Andy Murray as your private coach? Bid to win

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A dream private coaching session from Andy Murray will become a reality for one tennis fan after top players signed up to an initiative raising funds for professional coaches who are struggling financially during the COVID-19 shutdown.

PEOPLE-KAEPERNICK-ESPN/

Kaepernick signs production deal with Disney, ESPN for life documentary series

ESPN Films will produce a documentary series about the life of NFL quarterback and civil rights advocate Colin Kaepernick as part of a wide-ranging production deal announced by Walt Disney Co on Monday.

MOTOR-NASCAR/WALLACE-TRUMP

Trump calls on NASCAR driver Wallace to apologize after probes of noose, cites 'hoax'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologize over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar driver's garage last month, calling it a "hoax" and lamenting NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate symbols at its events.

UPCOMING

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/PREVIEW (TV)

Cricket - First Test - England & West Indies nets & news conferences

England and West Indies prepare for their first test match at the Ageas Bowl. This will be the first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

7 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Chelsea

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NEW/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

7 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

6 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Norwich City

Premier League strugglers Watford and Norwich battle it out at Vicarage Road.

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-HEI-SVW/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga Relegation Playoff - Heidenheim v Werder Bremen

Heidenheim host Werder Bremen in the second leg of the Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff.

6 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio

Lecce host Lazio in a Serie A match.

7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ESY/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against city rivals Espanyol.

7 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-REV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Real Valladolid

Valencia play Real Valladolid in La Liga.

7 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT