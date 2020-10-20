REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/PREVIEW

Klopp says Van Dijk will bounce back from injury layoff

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident defender Virgil van Dijk will come back stronger as the Dutchman undergoes knee surgery and faces a battle to play again this season.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-FER/PREVIEW

Barca not among Champions League favourites, says Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman believes his side are not among the favourites to win this season's Champions League with the Catalans having made a stuttering start to the new season.

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/NEWZEALAND

Concussion, babies complicate All Blacks travel plans

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will need to wait until later in the week before he is fully aware of who will be on the plane to Sydney on Sunday for the Rugby Championship with a number of injuries to assess.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

19 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCONFED-BKR-HAS/REPORT

Soccer - African Confederation Cup semi-final

Moroccan clubs Renaissance Berkane and Hassania Agadir meet in Rabat for a place in the African Confdedretaion Cupmfinals on Sunday.

19 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-IRL-OMN/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Ireland v Oman

Ireland play Oman at the Kardinia Park in the ICC T20 World Cup.

20 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-WUHAN/

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

Day two of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

20 Oct

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-LKA-PNG/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Sri Lanka v Papua New Guinea

Sri Lanka play Papua New Guinea at the Kardinia Park in the ICC T20 World Cup.

20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia is a 229-kilometre ride from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli.

20 Oct 04:25 ET / 08:25 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich training & news conference

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid. Coach Hansi Flick and defender Lucas Hernandez will speak at the news conference.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid training & news conference

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions league group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester City training & news conference

Manchester City prepare for their group stage match in the Champions league at home to FC Porto.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

The 75th edition of the Vuelta a Espana - one of cycling's three grand tours - begins in Irun. The first day is a 173km hilly ride to Arrate, The 18-stage race will finish in Madrid on Nov. 8. The race was originally scheduled between 14 August and 6 September 2020 and postponed due to COVID19.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/

Rugby - Wales media interviews

Wales players hold media interviews ahead of the test against France in Paris on Saturday.

20 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-ITA/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland news conference

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash against Italy in the Six Nations at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

20 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam news conference & training

Ajax Amsterdam prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Liverpool.

20 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ATM/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Bayern Munich.

20 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv face Juventus in the Champions league.

20 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZSP-BRU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Zenit St Petersburg v Club Brugge

Zenit St Petersburg face Club Brugge in the Champions league.

20 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League group stage match away to Ajax Amsterdam.

20 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT