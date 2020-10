Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL/PRESCOTT

Cowboys' Prescott surgery successful for compound ankle fracture, dislocation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has successfully undergone surgery after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the team said on Monday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/SWIATEK

Swiatek won't rest on laurels after French Open triumph, says coach

WARSAW, (Reuters) - Even in the glow of a champagne performance in Paris, Poland's newly-crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek stuck to still water as she celebrated a maiden Grand Slam success and offered a glimpse of a new era in women's tennis.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PREMIER/

Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

MANCHESTER, (Reuters) - Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.

UPCOMING

Cycling

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia is a 177-kilometre ride from Lanciano to Tortoreto.

13 Oct 06:05 ET / 10:05 GMT

CYCLING-NTT/

INTERVIEW-Cycling - Africa's only professional cycling team in race to find new sponsor

NTT Pro Cycling are in a race against time to find a new sponsor for 2021 or face having to fold, signalling the demise of Africa's only professional cycling team. Team principle Doug Ryder talks to Reuters in an exclusive interview.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Soccer

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

13 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/ (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference on the eve of the Nations League clash away against Iceland in Reykjavik.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference

The Netherlands coach Frank de Boer hold a news conference on the eve of the Nations League game away to Italy in Bergamo.

13 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - MLB notebook

Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-PRESCOTT

Field Level Media - Cowboys VP Jones: Dak is our future

Dak Prescott is done for the season following the season-ending ankle injury that required surgery on Sunday, but Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said the franchise wants Prescott back.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media - NFL notebook

News and notes from around the league.