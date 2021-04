Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-YANKEES-OPENING-DA/

'It's been a long year for New York' - Yankees fans cheer Opening Day at last

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back their Bronx Bombers after a season played to empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOOTBALL-NFL-KRAFT/

Patriots' Robert Kraft addresses free-agency binge, draft misfires

The New England Patriots were quite active during the NFL's free agency period, spending a league-record $165 million in guaranteed money.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-WAS-NYM/

Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals' home opener against the New York Mets, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.

UPCOMING

BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-PIT/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

1 Apr 14:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-STL/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-COL-LAD/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-KC-TEX/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-CHW/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

2 Apr 22:05 ET / 02:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-TB/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Marlins Park, Miami, Florida

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-HOU/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

2 Apr 22:07 ET / 02:07 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ATL/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1 Apr 15:05 ET / 19:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-ARI/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Petco Park, San Diego, California

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-SF/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Seattle Mariners v San Francisco Giants

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

2 Apr 22:10 ET / 02:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-NYM/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Washington Nationals v New York Mets

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia

1 Apr 19:09 ET / 23:09 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

1 Apr 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

2 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

2 Apr 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-LKA/

Cricket - West Indies v Sri Lanka, second test, day five

Day five of the second test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

2 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-PAK/

Cricket - First ODI - South Africa v Pakistan

Pretoria hosts the first of three one day internationals between South Africa and Pakistan.

2 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-TEXAS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Texas Open

Round two of the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in the final PGA Tour event before the Masters.

2 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

The ANA Inspiration of the year at Mission Hills.

Apr 2

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

2 Apr 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

MOTOR-EXTREME-SAUDI/ (TV)

Motor racing - Extreme E - Desert xPrix - News conference

Drivers speak to the media ahead of the Desert xPrix - the inaugural race of the Extreme E off-road all-electric series. The championship aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing electric SUVs in remote and harsh environments, with a former mail ship used to transport cars between locations.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/

Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions media briefing

British & Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard will speak to the media.

2 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 7

Waratahs v Brumbies

2 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 6

Crusaders v Highlanders

2 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Arsenal.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WBA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

2 Apr 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Leicester City.

2 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

2 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Newcastle United.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-EIB/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - Real Madrid news conference

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gives a news conference ahead of his side's game with Eibar.

2 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT