REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-INFANTINO
FIFA President Infantino test positive for COVID-19
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/
Mourinho shares credit for potent Kane-Son partnership
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have formed the Premier League's most potent partnership under Jose Mourinho this season but the Portuguese manager says some of the credit has to go to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.
MOTOR-F1-NORRIS/
Norris apologises for 'stupid and careless' comments
McLaren's Lando Norris publicly apologised on Tuesday, but without naming anyone, after the Briton played down compatriot Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v FC Midtjylland
Liverpool face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.
27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Real Madrid in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City
Olympique Marseille face Manchester City in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-RBS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v FC Salzburg
Atletico Madrid face FC Salzburg in the Champions league.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-AJA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Ajax Amsterdam
Atalanta host Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D match in Bergamo seeking a second win in the group. Ajax lost their group opener at home to Liverpool last Wednesday
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-OLY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Olympiacos
FC Porto face Olympiacos in the Champions league.
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)
Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers can win the World Series if they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six, to take an unassailable 4-2 lead, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
27 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT
TENNIS-ZHENZGZHOU/
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open
The WTA hosts a Premier tournament in Zhengzhou, China.
28 Oct
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AFG-XXX/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Afghanistan v B1
Afghanistan play the winners of Group B at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.
28 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (TV)
Rugby- Lions boss Gatland holds news conference
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland holds a news conference as he launches the Lions jersey ahead of their 2021 tour to South Africa.
28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-AUS-WIN/
POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Australia v West Indies
Australia play West Indies at the Perth Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup.
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana is a 164-kilometre ride from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo.
28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/
Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland team announcement
Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team to take on France in a potentially decisive Six Nations clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.
28 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/DRAW
Rugby-Champions Cup pool stage draw
Champions Cup pool stage draw in Lausanne where 24 teams will be drawn into two pools.
28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris St Germain
Istanbul Basaksehir face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.
28 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v Chelsea FC Krasnodar face Chelsea in the Champions league.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BELARUS-ELECTION/BASKETBALL (PIX) (TV)
Imprisoned for protests, Belarusian basketball star hopes country will rebound
After twice representing Belarus at the Olympics, basketball player Yelena Leuchanka was imprisoned for representing the protest movement that has engulfed her country since a presidential election demonstrators say was rigged.