REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-INFANTINO

FIFA President Infantino test positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/

Mourinho shares credit for potent Kane-Son partnership

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have formed the Premier League's most potent partnership under Jose Mourinho this season but the Portuguese manager says some of the credit has to go to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

MOTOR-F1-NORRIS/

Norris apologises for 'stupid and careless' comments

McLaren's Lando Norris publicly apologised on Tuesday, but without naming anyone, after the Briton played down compatriot Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

Liverpool face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Real Madrid in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City

Olympique Marseille face Manchester City in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v FC Salzburg

Atletico Madrid face FC Salzburg in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Ajax Amsterdam

Atalanta host Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D match in Bergamo seeking a second win in the group. Ajax lost their group opener at home to Liverpool last Wednesday

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Olympiacos

FC Porto face Olympiacos in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can win the World Series if they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six, to take an unassailable 4-2 lead, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

27 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

28 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (TV)

Rugby- Lions boss Gatland holds news conference

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland holds a news conference as he launches the Lions jersey ahead of their 2021 tour to South Africa.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana is a 164-kilometre ride from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo.

28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland team announcement

Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team to take on France in a potentially decisive Six Nations clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

28 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/DRAW

Rugby-Champions Cup pool stage draw

Champions Cup pool stage draw in Lausanne where 24 teams will be drawn into two pools.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris St Germain

Istanbul Basaksehir face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

28 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v Chelsea FC Krasnodar face Chelsea in the Champions league.

28 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/BASKETBALL (PIX) (TV)

Imprisoned for protests, Belarusian basketball star hopes country will rebound

After twice representing Belarus at the Olympics, basketball player Yelena Leuchanka was imprisoned for representing the protest movement that has engulfed her country since a presidential election demonstrators say was rigged.

28 Oct