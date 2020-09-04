REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Kazakh Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

MONT AIGOUAL, France (Reuters) - Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday as the top guns again delayed the fight for the general classification.

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/

Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP

LONDON (Reuters) - Claire Williams, Formula One's only female team boss, will step down after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with founder Frank also leaving following last month's sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital.

TENNIS-USOPEN-KENIN/

Kenin marches past Fernandez into U.S. Open third round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin used a mix of power and sharp angles to overwhelm Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 on Thursday and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany v Spain

Germany face Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

3 Sep 18:45 ET, 22:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-FRA/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden & France news conferences & training

Sweden and France prepare for their match in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England training & news conference

England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference as the squad hold a final training session before travelling to Iceland for their Nations League match on September 5.

4 Sep 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-CRO/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal news conference & training

Portugal prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Croatia in Porto.

4 Sep 11:45 ET, 15:45 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week 10

Melbourne Rebels v Western Force

4 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Practice

Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

4 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage seven of the Tour de France is a 168-km ride from Millau to Lavaur.

4 Sep 11:35 ET, 15:35 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round one of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

4 Sep 14:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX)

Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels

Brussels leg of Diamond League athletics set to include four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's bid to set a one-hour world record.

4 Sep

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round three of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

4 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England face Australia in the first of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

4 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUGBY-UNION-AUSTRALIA/RIGHTS

Rugby - D-Day looms for Australian rugby with broadcast submission due

Rugby Australia set a September 4 deadline for submissions from broadcasters for a 'showbag' of rights in 2021 and for a response from New Zealand regarding a proposed trans-Tasman tournament involving Super Rugby teams -- but has nothing to share with the market as yet.

4 Sep 07:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of Football Leaks whistleblower expected to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT