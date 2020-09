Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

tennis-usopen/

Djokovic, Osaka in action as very different U.S. Open begins

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka headline Day One at the U.S. Open on Monday, as an unusual calm settled over Flushing Meadows for the first Grand Slam event since the coronavirus outbreak.

tennis-usopen/

Tennis: Former champion Kerber reaches second round in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former champion Angelique Kerber returned to action for the first time in seven months and beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-4 on Monday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open.

cycling-france/

Ewan outsmarts Bennett to win Tour stage three as Alaphilippe retains lead

SISTERON, France (Reuters) - Australian Caleb Ewan timed his effort to perfection to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint at the end of a 198-km hilly ride through the Alpine foothills on Monday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-RACES/TURKEY

Turkey's Intercity Formula One circuit operator holds news conference ahead of mid-Nov race

Turkey's Intercity F1 circuit operator holds news conference ahead of mid-Nov race. Turkey back on F1 calendar for the first time since 2011

1 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage four of the Tour de France is a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette.

1 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England media day

England hold a virtual media day ahead of their Nations League match away to Iceland.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Eight

Round up of the eighth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference & training

Belgium begin preparations for their Nations League match away to Denmark. Two players will speak to the media before joining their team mates for a training session.

1 Sep 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round one of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at Old Trafford in the third and final T20 international.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT