Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 PM GMT/ 2:30 PM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ANDALUCIA

Motorcycling: Quartararo wins Andalusian MotoGP as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

JEREZ, Spain (Reuters) - Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish in the scorching heat of Jerez to win an incident-packed Andalusian MotoGP on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-WOMEN

Halep withdraws from Palermo, organisers 'profoundly disappointed'

(Reuters) - World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next month's Palermo Ladies Open following Italy's decision to impose a mandatory quarantine for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Sampdoria Juventus host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

6 Jul 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ATHLETES (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Cheruiyot ready to hunt for glory on the track again Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1,500 metres world champion, is hoping to return to competitive running next month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

27 Jul 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the third and final test of the series.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT