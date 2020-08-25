REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

health-coronavirus-nfl/

Advertisers scramble for backup plans ahead of NFL season kickoff

With just two weeks to go before the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kick off the National Football League's 2020 season, advertisers and sponsors are preparing for the worst in case the coronavirus pandemic disrupts or even outright cancels the season.

football-nfl-dal-thomas/

McCarthy: Cowboys considering Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas once openly invited the Dallas Cowboys to "come get me" via trade. Now that he's on the open market, the Cowboys are considering chasing down the former ballhawk of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

icehockey-nhl-wsh-ovechkin/

Ovechkin named EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete

Alex Ovechkin was named the EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete on Monday, making the Washington Capitals superstar captain just the second player to appear on the game's cover on two occasions.

UPCOMING

TENNIS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Western & Southern Open

Day three of the Western & Southern Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Western & Southern Open

Day four of the Western & Southern Open - a WTA Premier 5 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Western & Southern Open

Day four of the Western & Southern Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG/ (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England manager Gareth Southgate news conference

England manager Gareth Southgate holds a virtual news conference after announcing the squad for his side's opening two Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

25 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-WOB-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Women's Champions League - VfL Wolfsburg v FC Barcelona

San Sebastian hosts the first Women's Champions League semi-final between VfL Wolfsburg v FC Barcelona

25 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT