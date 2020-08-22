REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

health-coronavirus-baseball-nym/

Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

tennis-cincinnati/

Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury

Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month.

olympics-2020-poll/

Majority of Japanese firms are against holding Olympics next summer: survey

TOKYO (Reuters) - More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think-tank found.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPA-SEV-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Sevilla v Inter Milan

Cologne hosts the 2020 Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.

21 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN

Golf - Women's British Open

Round three of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.

22 Aug

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/

Soccer - A-League playoffs - Elimination final

Wellington Phoenix play Perth Glory for a place in the A-League championship semi-finals.

22 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight

ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs

22 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

22 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust

Round three of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

22 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Styria Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Styria Grand Prix in Spielberg - the fifth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

22 Aug 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Six

Round up of the sixth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 1000 - Western & Southern Open

Day one of the Western & Southern Open which is the first ATP tournament since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP Masters 1000 event will be played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati with no fans attending the tournament.

22 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Western & Southern Open

Day one of the Western & Southern Open - a WTA Premier 5 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich news conferences & training

Bayern Munich prepare for the Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon.

22 Aug 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT