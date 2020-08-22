REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
health-coronavirus-baseball-nym/
Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday.
tennis-cincinnati/
Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury
Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open due to an abdominal injury, the former world number one said on Friday, but she is hopeful of playing in the U.S. Open later this month.
olympics-2020-poll/
Majority of Japanese firms are against holding Olympics next summer: survey
TOKYO (Reuters) - More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey by a Japanese think-tank found.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-EUROPA-SEV-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Sevilla v Inter Milan
Cologne hosts the 2020 Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.
21 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN
Golf - Women's British Open
Round three of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.
22 Aug
SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/
Soccer - A-League playoffs - Elimination final
Wellington Phoenix play Perth Glory for a place in the A-League championship semi-finals.
22 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight
ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs
22 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan
England play Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.
22 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust
Round three of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.
22 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Styria Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Styria Grand Prix in Spielberg - the fifth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
22 Aug 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Six
Round up of the sixth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
22 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 1000 - Western & Southern Open
Day one of the Western & Southern Open which is the first ATP tournament since February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ATP Masters 1000 event will be played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati with no fans attending the tournament.
22 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
TENNIS-CINCINNATI/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Western & Southern Open
Day one of the Western & Southern Open - a WTA Premier 5 event played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich news conferences & training
Bayern Munich prepare for the Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon.
22 Aug 12:45 ET / 16:45 GMT