REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
football-nfl-was/
Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president
The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history.
icehockey-nhl-pit-malkin/
Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his left elbow Monday and will need three to four weeks of recovery time, the team announced Monday.
health-coronavirus-football-cfl/
Canadian Football League cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Canadian Football League said on Monday it decided to cancel its entire 2020 season after failing to secure financing from the federal government to stage a shortened campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
Duesseldorf hosts the second Europa League semi-final between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.
17 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich news conference & training
Bayern Munich prepare for the second Champions League semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.
18 Aug 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT
Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais training & news conference
Olympique Lyonnais prepare for the second Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.
18 Aug 13:15 ET / 17:15 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby-NZ name first squads as they look to test season
New Zealand Rugby will name the squads for their North-South match on Aug. 29, a pointer to the thinking of All Blacks coach Ian Foster as he mulls his first test squad
18 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/TICKETS
Rugby - SA Rugby to host media conference ahead of Lions tour ticket release
South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will speak to the media ahead of the launch of ticket sales for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour.
18 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-TOURDEFRANCE/NTT
Cycling - NTT Pro Cycling unveil team for Tour de France
NTT Pro Cycling will unveil their team to ride in the 2020 Tour de France.
18 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT