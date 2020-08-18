REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

football-nfl-was/

Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president

The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history.

icehockey-nhl-pit-malkin/

Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his left elbow Monday and will need three to four weeks of recovery time, the team announced Monday.

health-coronavirus-football-cfl/

Canadian Football League cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Football League said on Monday it decided to cancel its entire 2020 season after failing to secure financing from the federal government to stage a shortened campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

