TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-REVENUE-LOSS/

Report: NBA fell $1.5 billion short of revenue projection

The NBA, which was the first pro league to suspend play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, made $1.5 billion less than it projected last season due to the pandemic and other factors, according to an Associated Press report.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY/

Fury to fight unnamed opponent on Dec. 5 in London

Tyson Fury confirmed on Saturday that his next fight will take place in London on Dec. 5 against an as yet unnamed opponent.

OLYMPICS-2020-SWIMMING-VENUE/

Olympics: Tokyo finally opens Aquatics Centre with hopeful ceremony

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike finally inaugurated on Saturday the Aquatics Centre for next year's rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

24 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-NZL-WIN/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - New Zealand v West Indies

New Zealand play West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC T20 World Cup.

25 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP-XXX-XXX/

POSTPONED UNTIL 2022 - Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - A1 v B2

The winners of Group A play the runners up from Group B at the Bellerive Oval in the ICC T20 World Cup.

25 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

The 21st and final stage of the Giro d'Italia is a 15.7-kilometre ride from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan.

25 Oct 08:20 ET / 12:20 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage six of the Vuelta a Espana is the first mountain finish with the riders taking on the 136.6-kilometre mountain route from Biescas to Col duTourmalet in France.

25 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Italian Open

The final round of the Italian Open

25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship

Round four of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

25 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MMA-UFC-UFC254/ (TV)

Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 254 - Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje

UFC 254 is headlined by the men's lightweight championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje which will unify the belts.

24 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimao hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix - the 12th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

25 Oct 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix

Alcaniz hosts the Teruel Grand Prix - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

25 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY LEAGUE-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX)

Rugby League - NRL Grand Final - Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers take on Melbourne Storm in the grand final of Australia's National Rugby League in front of 40,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium.

25 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ENG-BAR/

Match Cancelled - Rugby - Quilter Cup - England v Barbarians

England play the Barberians for the Quilter Cup at Twickenham.

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/ (PIX)

Rugby - International Test - France v Wales

France play Wales in friendly international in Paris

24 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-REC/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport – Mienirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 25, 2020

24 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United

Liverpool face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

24 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

25 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NCE-LIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nice v Lille

Nice host Lille in Ligue 1.

25 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon

French champions Paris St Germain entertain Dijon in Ligue 1.

24 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-TSG/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - SV Werder Bremen v TSG Hoffenheim

SV Werder Bremen face TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

25 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Napoli Benevento host Napoli in a Serie A match 25 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-BGN/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Bologna

Lazio host Bologna in a Serie A match

24 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-BET/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

Atletico Madrid face Real Betis in La Liga.

24 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

The final of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium

25 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships

The final of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.

25 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open

The final of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.

25 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-WUHAN/ (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Wuhan Open

The final of the Wuhan Open - a WTA Premier tournament.

25 Oct