TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Andreescu pulls out of French Open, to take rest of 2020 off

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the French Open and will take the rest of the season off to focus on her recuperation, the world number seven said on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SPORT

Bleak winter ahead for British sport as fans kept out of stadiums

LONDON, (Reuters) - British sport faces a bleak winter, and for some a fight for survival in the cold months ahead, after the postponement of plans to allow a limited number of fans back into stadiums from October.

CYCLING-DOPING/

thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

PARIS, (Reuters) - Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at Nairo Quintana's team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo 2020 CEO Muto's media huddle on coronavirus countermeasures

Tokyo 2020 chief executive, Toshiro Muto, talks to media following a meeting among senior officials from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on coronavirus countermeasures for the Tokyo Games. A briefing by working-level officials from the government of Japan, Tokyo government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will also be held at the same time, but at different location. 23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Group matches

Group C Al Taawoun FC (Saudi Arabia) v Sharjah (UAE)

Group C Persepolis (Iran) v Al Duhail (Qatar)

Group D Sepahan (Iran) v Al Ain (UAE)

Group D Al Sadd (Qatar) v Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

22 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-PAO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v PAOK

FC Krasnodar face PAOK in the Champions league playoff round first leg. The match report will include highlights of the day's other two games, Slavia Prague v Midtjylland and Maccabi Tel Aviv v Salzburg

22 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SUPER-BAY-SEV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Super Cup - Bayern Munich news conferences & training

Bayern Munich prepare for the Super Cup against Sevilla at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SUPER-BAY-SEV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Super Cup - Budapest prepares to welcome 20,000 soccer fans

Budapest will welcome 20,000 fans for the European Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. Some critics have described it as a "dangerous human experiment" as Hungary and the rest of Europe try to get to grips with the COVID-19 crisis.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SUPER-BAY-SEV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Super Cup - Sevilla news conferences & training

Sevilla prepare for the Super Cup against Bayern Munich at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

23 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Other contenders in women's singles

A look at the other women's singles contenders for the French Open title.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Simona Halep - Preview

Fresh off her title triumph at the Italian Open, Simona Halep will resume her hunt for a third Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Serena Williams - Preview

Serena Williams will continue her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Victoria Azarenka - Preview

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, will bid for her first Grand Slam title in seven years at the French Open.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT